Team Kingsley works with the ANG Innovation Team and local universities > 173rd Fighter Wing > View article





Kingsley Field, Oregon —

In early April, Team Kingsley hosted a group of academics, U.S. Air Force Innovation and ARCWERX members to the base to discuss current and future innovation projects.

The ARCWERX team met with Team Kingsley project leaders, toured various stores on base, as well as students and professors from Oregon Tech University in Klamath Falls and George Fox University in Newburgh, and learned how they can partner on future innovation projects. We talked about it.

Team Kingsley has Drill Status Guardsmen who are also students at these schools working on some of these projects, and that relationship can present opportunities, Sergeant Kingsley says. Dana Garrett, his leader on the ARWERX accelerator team.

“I love the hidden treasure within the Air National Guard: the DSG,” Garrett said. “They have so much knowledge, skills and networking opportunities to draw on. Academia has a huge impact on innovation and problem scoping from a different perspective.”

Paul Shelton, George Fox University business and analytics professor and military veteran, expressed excitement about the expanded partnership.

“Partnering with the Kingsley Field Air Guard gives us a great opportunity to serve our community, state and nation on these projects,” said Shelton.

ARCWERX is the Air National Guard's Office of Innovation, helping airlines foster a culture of lasting innovation across the ANG enterprise. They drive cultural change towards innovation through education, training and opportunity.

Air Force Innovation is responsible for receiving feedback from Airmen experiencing challenges and assisting with funding and updates to processes, technology, and equipment.

At Kingsley Field, ARCWERX has enabled the procurement of innovative projects such as RunDNA, virtual reality training programs, and additive manufacturing, including 3D printers, 3D scanners, and presses.

Through our annual Innovation Fund Campaign since 2018, ARCWERX has been able to fund over $1.4 million in innovation funds at Kingsley Field alone. They continue to help accelerate projects underway here at Kingsley Field, helping to reduce mission costs and make Airmen's jobs more efficient.

Engineering students and faculty witnessed how past projects have directly impacted and improved the base's mission.

Dr. Neslihan Arp, dean of Oregon Tech's College of Engineering, Technology and Business, says the relationship is truly a win-win scenario.

“Our students enthusiastically embrace the opportunity to apply their knowledge and skills to practical challenges and gain hands-on experience that enriches their academic studies,” Alp said. “Meanwhile, the Kingsley Air National Guard benefits from the fresh perspectives and innovative solutions our students bring, strengthening our ability to effectively tackle complex projects.”

