Industry giants attending the summit to promote plastic and packaging circulation solutions





4 minutes read

Leading brands from a variety of industries will come together at the next summit, which focuses on sustainable innovation in plastics and packaging. Unilever, PepsiCo, Colgate Palmolive and others will join sustainable start-ups and biotechnology such as Lanzatech and Modern Meadow at a two-day virtual reconsideration material conference on May 19-20, across multiple sectors. Discuss solutions across the value chain. From fashion to food.

As the world continues to tackle intensifying climate change and environmental degradation, companies are now aggressively pursuing new materials that can be integrated into their supply chains and replace the use of fossil fuel-based non-recyclable, non-biodegradable plastics. I’m looking for

Innovation at all levels, from devising scalable, cost-competitive yet functional alternatives to traditional plastics, to accelerating industry adoption and integration, to promoting solutions that can already handle large amounts of waste. This is a big challenge that we need. Produced daily.

Rethinking Materials, a virtual summit from May 19th to 20th, will discuss these issues and bring together large CPG conglomerates from the food, personal care, fashion and even children’s toys industries to discuss how to switch. I will discuss it. To a bio-based circulation solution to eliminate plastics from the business.

Checkerspot, a biotechnology that uses microalgae to produce performance materials, will attend the conference. (Image source: Checkerspot)

In two days, players like Unilever, PepsiCo, Kellogg Company and Lego are ready to discuss how they are partnering with companies that are integrating new technologies and devising climate-friendly solutions such as non-environmental. I was there. -Plastic bio-nylon, or soluble packaging, and animal-free fabrics grown using bacteria, fungi, and yeast.

These companies include speakers from major suppliers such as NatureWorks, Total Corbion, Amyris, Braskem and Genomatica, as well as start-ups such as LanzaTech, Checkerspot, Footprint, Modern Meadow and SGMA, and the projects they are working on. Consider. And the collaboration they are doing throughout the sustainable plastics sector.

Summit organizer Rethink Events founder Jennie Moss lists the Future Food-Tech series and the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit in his work, with the latest conferences across the value chain, from producers to technology providers. We believe that we will provide an opportunity for our stakeholders. Investors dive into the latest developments in space.

Bio-processed cultured leather of Modern Meadow. (Source: Modern Meadow)

The Rethinking Materials Summit is an opportunity to hear from the cross-section of industry leaders how they are working with technology companies to design plastic waste, including testing and scaling up bio-based and recycling solutions.

Jennie Moss, Founder, Rethink Events

As the brand promises to remove plastic from our environment, we need to evaluate which of the many innovative new materials on the market are best suited to their needs, Moss said. Explained.

The Rethinking Materials Summit is an opportunity to hear from the cross-section of industry leaders how they are working with technology companies to design plastic waste, including testing and scaling up bio-based and recycling solutions.

Among the key topics addressed to the summit are finding new routes for alternative materials to enter the market, how to integrate bio-based solutions into existing supply chains, and functionally surpass existing ones. There is the development of new materials that can be done.

Rethinking Materials features speakers from industry giants like Unilever. (Image source: Dove / Unilever)

What is absolutely necessary in our world, especially at this time, is for the global business community to accelerate and adopt long-term and lasting sustainability practices.

Dupont Biomaterials, Director of Global Marketing & Commercial Development, Lenny Henze

Rethinking Materials also covers investment and partnership opportunities to accelerate sustainable change, exploring life-long circular economy solutions from chemical recycling to carbon capture.

Lenny Henze, Director of Global Marketing and Commercial Development at DuPont Biomaterials, which sponsors the Summit, accelerates and adopts long-term and lasting sustainability practices for the global business community, especially in our world. Said that is absolutely necessary. [We are] We are excited to attend this event to help you innovate and act along this journey.

The material will be revisited from May 19th to 20th at 10am Eastern Standard Time. Early Bird Tickets (until April 2nd) can be purchased for US $ 195. The list price of the ticket is US $ 295. Special 10% discount offer for Green Queen Media readers using GQ10 (valid in addition to early bird rates). Register here.

Lead image courtesy of Cuatrecasas.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos