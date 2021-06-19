Fukushima fallout





Japan’s decision to release more than one million tons of polluted water from its destroyed nuclear plant in the Pacific Ocean has alarmed many

On March 11, 2011, a massive earthquake followed by a tsunami hit the coast of Japan hard. The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant on the Pacific coast of Japan was seriously damaged, and in the end I had to get rid of it for good. The accident was the second worst accident in the history of nuclear power generation after Chernobyl.

The tsunami — 17 meters (56 ft) high — struck the coastal station, destroying power supplies and cooling systems and causing meltdowns in Reactors 1, 2 and 3. A fourth building, along with two of the three melt reactors, had hydrogen explosions, releasing massive radiation and caused long-term pollution in the area. Immediate and long-term radioactive contamination around the world has been a huge challenge, which Japan is battling today and will have to in the future as well.

In April, the Japanese government decided to release 1.25 million tons of treated but radioactive water stored in tanks in the Pacific Ocean. “Release the treated water into the sea is a realistic solution,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, and that disposal of the water is necessary to complete the decades-long decommissioning of the Fukushima plant. He said the government would work to make sure the waters were safe and help local agriculture, fisheries and tourism.

Under the basic plan, plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) will begin releasing water in about two years after building a facility and assembling launch plans that follow safety requirements. This could take 40 years to complete. She said the disposal of water cannot be postponed any longer and is necessary to improve the environment around the plant for the safety of the residents there.

Japan, an island nation, consists of five major islands – Hokkaido, Honshu, Kyushu, Shikoku, and Okinawa – and 6,847 other small islands located remotely in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. It has the sixth longest coastline with a length of 29,751 km. In the 12th century, Japan began to reclaim land from the sea and river deltas. The process was accelerated after World War II to support its economic growth.

Currently, 0.5% of the country’s area is reclaimed land. To a large extent, this reclamation has supported marine and industrial ecosystems, such as Higashi, Ogishima (Kawasaki), Osaka Bay and Nagasaki Airport, to excel. Japan has also recovered some artificial islands for the construction of Chubu Centrair International Airport, Kansai International Airport, Yokohama Hakijima Sea Paradise, and Wakayama Marina City.

Due to its proximity to the volcano and the location in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, Japan is highly vulnerable to frequent earthquakes. So it has a long history of land reclamation experience in a highly seismic area. Then what went wrong with the design of land reclamation in Fukushima that could not stop the flooding of the nuclear plant?

Since 10 years

The earthquake, known as the Great East Japan Earthquake or the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, struck east of Sendai, 97 km north of the plant. The epicenter near Honshu, the main island of Japan, produced maximum ground force beyond the seismic design tolerance of reactor units 2, 3, and 5. Sudden power outages from the continuous cooling system required for the reactor core. The remaining three units 4,5 & 6 were under scheduled maintenance.

Diesel emergency generators were supported until the tsunami flooded the generators of Reactors 1-5. The two remaining undamaged power generators were assigned to Reactor 6 to help with the cooling system power requirements of 5 and 6, and the overheating problem was avoided, unlike Reactors 1 through 4, thus, the plant faced a major failure that shut it down under.

The water level exceeded the developed ground level of the plant which is 10 meters above sea level, which inundated the entire plant and collapsed the entire system. The level of development of the reclaimed land did not take any attention to the tsunami warning while determining the level of the land.

The plant developed multiple cracks in the three reactors resulting in radioactive leakage of the natural flowing current of groundwater in a nearby area. Continuous cooling support using water through the pumping system of the affected plant, including the three defunct reactors, is required.

About 140 tons of polluted water is produced per day from the cooling process. About 1.25 million tons of radioactive waste water is already stored in massive capacity silos, requiring a planned release to eliminate the potential hazard before any further earthquake hits the coast.

international outrage

Japan’s decision to go ahead with the planned discharge of polluted water after the necessary secondary treatment in accordance with global sanitation standards has angered the international community. This dumping may expose planetary life to radioactive radiation from tritium and the effects of other radionuclides.

Although the United States supported it as a “transparent effort,” China, Taiwan, South Korea, the Local Fisheries Association and environmental organizations condemned the decision. South Korea confirmed legal action under the International Dispute Settlement Mechanism. China commented, “Japan cannot use the Pacific Ocean as its sinkhole.”

Besides how to get rid of radioactive debris, keeping such a huge load of polluted water for so long in an earthquake-prone area is now the big question.

long process

Decontamination is a continuous process of three to four decades to bring radioactive radiation to an acceptable level. Any retired plant must be subject to strict decommissioning protocols to avoid the underlying hazards associated with radioactive waste, which requires planned disposal to prevent a catastrophic catastrophe for the planet.

Despite public protests, in many parts of the world, including India, the use of nuclear energy is clear and significant. Globally, nuclear energy contributes about 4% to energy use. While India accounts for 2.42%, Japan falls into the 4% category for nuclear power generation.

In routine operation, water is required to cool the reactors that never come into contact with the radioactive fuel in the reactor core. The cooling system water used in an open environment can be drained without affecting the environment. But cracks in the Fukushima reactors caused by the earthquake pollute the cooling water with radioactive energy. The cracks also led to the infiltration of polluted water and its mixing with groundwater flowing towards the sea.

This unique challenge is being overcome by using a supercooled coolant in the ground about 100 feet deep, known as the “ice wall”. The coolant (-30°C) freezes the soil around it and restricts the flow of fresh groundwater towards the reactors. Some have questioned the success of this wall of ice, but TEPCO claims that it has achieved satisfactory results.

This treated radioactive water will soon exceed the maximum storage capacity on land that TEPCO can build by late next year. At present, about 1000 silos have been built on the land with enormous capacity.

complex case

The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) under Article 210, the London Convention and the Protocol under two international treaties and Article 8 restrict such disposal without permission from the competent states and countries potentially affected.

The advanced fluid handling system can remove 62 radioactive elements leaving behind tritium (a less radioactive substance). Tritium is an isotope of hydrogen and therefore difficult to separate from water.

Japan plans to release water by 2022 after diluting it before releasing it into the ocean. The level of dilution of tritium will be reduced below the permissible limit so that the radiation emitted by it does not penetrate into human skin. TEPCO argues that this mitigation technique is practiced worldwide.

Because of its remote islands, long coastline, and vast marine water bodies, Japan enjoys abundant marine life and marine minerals, which have contributed to the growth of its economy significantly, making it achieve nearly 15% of global catch. Its exclusive economic zone is the eighth largest in the world. The marine repositories under his guardianship include vast marine life and marine mineral resources such as manganese and cobalt, and hydrothermal deposits.

Accordingly, Greenpeace referred to this decision as “outrage”, and the Japan National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives called it “totally unacceptable”. Japan is the second largest producer of fish products in terms of quantity in the world.

However, International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that the discharge into the ocean is in line with international practices, although “the large amount of water at the Fukushima plant makes it a unique and complex case”.

(The author is an MSME Strategist, Mentor, Energy Expert, IIM (Indore) and a graduate of NTU)

