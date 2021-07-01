



16 injured after planned detonation of confiscated illegal fireworks ended in an explosion 16 people were injured Wednesday night after a planned detonation of confiscated illegal fireworks ended with an explosion in south Los Angeles.

2 hours ago

More Scam Moving Victims Coming Ahead, Stacey Butler reports another Southland family victim of a fraudulent carrier company that now appears to have stolen the identity of legitimate carriers online.

3 hours ago

Editing Bill Cosby After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court rules not given a fair trial 83, Leslie Marin reports from downtown Los Angeles as some of Bill Cosby’s accusers, who live in Southland, react to the Supreme Court’s ruling. Marin also heard from lawyers who represented about 60 women against the comedian.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

With West facing a brutal fire season, Biden says it will hire more federal firefighters and raise wages, the Biden administration said Wednesday it is hiring more federal firefighters — and raising their salaries immediately — while officials ramp up response efforts in the face of severe drought setting the stage for a devastating summer. Another of the severe wildfires across the west.

3 hours ago

Sky9 reporter Desmond Shaw talks about what he saw as the fireworks exploded in South Los Angeles, Sky9 reporter Desmond Shaw said he was expecting to see “just a routine thing and get the shot that would be the end of the story for this basically armored enclosure maybe shaking a little bit and smoke rising.” at the end of it.” Instead, he picked up an explosion that said “It kind of shook my head.”

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

A cow caught in El Monte After running in South El Monte, La Puente, a cow that got out under Interstate 60 in South El Monte was bumped into not far from El Monte.

7 hours ago

STEAM: Meet Flight Engineer Janet Todd is a kickboxing champion and aeronautical engineer at Northrop Grumman, a defense contractor in South Bay. Of all the STEAM disciplines, her job as an aeronautical engineer relies heavily on engineering, mathematics, and art.

7 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: County officials order inspections of the Marina City Club Towers in Marina del Redfield Goldstein talks about the county’s efforts to inspect the Marina City Club Towers condominium after the tragic collapse of an apartment building in Florida last week.

7 hours ago

A 15-year-old boy was bitten by a shark while paddling in Parsons Island on Catalina Island A teenage boy who was camping at Emerald Bay campground in Boy Scout’s Emerald Bay was taken to hospital Wednesday after being bitten by a shark while paddling in the waters off Catalina Island.

8 hours ago

What’s Next? Legal expert explains Bill Cosby’s inverted conviction, future for defendants Bill Cosby has been released from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction. There are a lot of questions about the sudden ruling today.

8 hours ago

LAPD seizes nearly 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks In South Los Angeles, Capt. Robert Long said police received a tip-off about the huge cache, which he said was approaching 5,000 pounds, around noon.

8 hours ago

Wai Spa Koreatown is at the center of controversy after filing a complaint about transgender CustomerWi Spa declined to comment on the specific incident, but said employees are following state law, which makes it illegal to discriminate against transgender and other non-conforming clients in commercial establishments.

8 hours ago

Donald Rumsfeld, former Secretary of Defense under 2 presidency, dies at 88 Donald Rumsfeld, a two-time Secretary of Defense and one-time presidential candidate whose reputation as a skilled bureaucrat and visionary for a modern U.S. military has been tarnished by the long and costly Iraq War, his family said in a statement.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Sandra Chico charged with murdering her three children in East Los Angeles – A 28-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of her three young children at a home in East Los Angeles earlier this week.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Academy again allows films to open streaming services to qualify for Oscars The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will once again adjust the rules to allow first-release films on streaming services to qualify for an Academy Award. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

Expect record crowds at Los Angeles Airport on the Fourth of July holiday LAX officials say they could see as many as 100,000 passengers pass through this long weekend. Tina Patel reports.

12 hours ago

Legal expert explains Pennsylvania court ruling in Bill Cosby case Constitutional attorney Alexandra Kazarian spoke to KCAL9 about why the Pennsylvania Supreme Court chose to overturn Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction.

13 hours ago

‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack gets 3-year prison sentence in sex cult case Actress Allison Mack has been sentenced to three years in prison for helping recruit women as sex slaves to a cult-like group.

14 hours ago

Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, Pennsylvania’s highest court, overturned Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction Wednesday after reaching an agreement with a former attorney general that prevented him from filing charges in the case.

14 hours ago

