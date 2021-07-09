Earthquake insurance and major risks after the California earthquake – CBS Sacramento





Evening Weather – 7/8/21 Here’s your extended 7-day forecast!

2 hours ago

Within the Cal OES post-California earthquake, the Office of Emergency Services has begun work to trace the effects of the 6.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Mono County.

2 hours ago

Coleville Campground has a front row seat for the earthquake rockslide The rockslide occurred along US 395 in Coleville on Thursday afternoon.

3 hours ago

Seismologist Talks Mono County Earthquake Means for California Rambles’ Future Lucy Jones, a widely trusted public body on earthquakes, shed light on the 6.0-magnitude earthquake Thursday and what it means for California’s future.

3 hours ago

Call Kurtis: Earthquake Insurance and Big Risks After the California Earthquake You can call this a rehearsal for a much bigger earthquake. We asked Curtis Ming what you can do right now.

3 hours ago

People felt the Mono County earthquake in Modesto, and said they felt the shaking while going about their daily routine

3 hours ago

Mono County flea market nearly destroyed in earthquake Thursday’s 6.0-magnitude earthquake in California changed the roof of a Mono County flea market and nearly collapsed the building—but the owner says no matter what, this place isn’t going anywhere.

4 hours ago

Earthquake causes rockslide at US 395 near Coleville Philina Jones was in the area for the latest information.

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake, nearly 30 aftershocks Rattle Sierra A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near the Nevada border Thursday and 29 aftershocks were reported. The shaking sent rocks falling off the road in Mono County and things flying off shelves in at least one store.

8 hours ago

What are the chances of an earthquake in your area? Curtis Ming shows you a tool that explains the probability of an earthquake where you live in California.

8 hours ago

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake in the Sierra on Thursday triggered a rockslide in the town of Colleville, in Mono County. This video was filmed by a viewer showing the falling rocks.

8 hours ago

The earthquake shakes furniture in Stockton, sending boulders to Highway 395 as several large boulders fell on Highway 395 on the eastern side of the Sierra. The location is southeast of Lake Tahoe, near Lake Topaz. A woman from Stockton also showed her watch swinging.

8 hours ago

Cal OES Discuss California Earthquake: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit California and was followed by several aftershocks.

8 hours ago

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border, reports and footage are in the CBS13 newsroom, and some people say the quake shook their areas longer than previous earthquakes and so far no serious injuries have been reported.

8 hours ago

Stockton residents show ripples in pools from earthquakes Mary Alt and Rihanna Crane shared photos of the water in their pools moving as a result of Thursday’s earthquake.

9 hours ago

A woman describes thousands of dollars in damage from the Walker earthquake A woman in Walker, California describes the damage in Walker, California, near the site of the 5.9-magnitude earthquake Thursday.

9 hours ago

Earthquake felt in DOCOO A downtown Sacramento worker spoke about his experience when a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California on Thursday.

9 hours ago

Officer Joe Silva of the Stockton Police Department told CBS13 that there were no reports of damage yet.

9 hours ago

5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border The USGS reports that a 5.9-magnitude earthquake occurred on the eastern side of the Sierra in California, 19 miles southwest of Smith Valley, Nevada.

10 hours ago

Heather Smith, Glamping and Camping – Whether you’re camping close to home on a California trip or even sleeping under the stars in your beautiful backyard, getting the right gear is very important.

10 hours ago

8/7/21 p.m. Digi-CastWay is very hot!

11 hours ago

CHP Chase that began in Solano County ends in Contra Costa County Video submitted by CHP-Golden Gate.

12 hours ago

Study: No mass exodus from California Despite reports of mass exodus from California, there is no evidence of an abnormal increase in the population planning to leave the state, according to a recent study. Katie Johnston reports.

13 hours ago

Calls for conservation as drought intensifies across WestGov. Gavin Newsom is asking Californians to voluntarily cut the amount of water they use by 15% as western states face drought that is emptying reservoirs that depend on agriculture, drinking water and fish habitats.

13 hours ago

