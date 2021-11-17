Connect with us

OnePlus 8 5G UW – 128GB – Polar Silver – Single SIM – GSM Unlocked – Smartphone

OnePlus 8 5G UW – 128GB – Polar Silver – Single SIM – GSM Unlocked – Smartphone

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand OnePlus
MPN OPIN20190BULR
UPC 0194294000027
Model OnePlus 8 5G UW
eBay Product ID (ePID) 23038971957

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Verizon
Operating System OxygenOS
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Silver
Connectivity USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Facial Recognition, Gyro Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Fingerprint Sensor, Triple Rear Camera
Camera Resolution 16.0 MP, 48.0 MP, 2.0 MP
Screen Size 6.55 in
RAM 8 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Polar Silver

