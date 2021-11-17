Uncategorized
OnePlus 8 5G UW – 128GB – Polar Silver – Single SIM – GSM Unlocked – Smartphone
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|OnePlus
|MPN
|OPIN20190BULR
|UPC
|0194294000027
|Model
|OnePlus 8 5G UW
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|23038971957
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Verizon
|Operating System
|OxygenOS
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Color
|Silver
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Facial Recognition, Gyro Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Fingerprint Sensor, Triple Rear Camera
|Camera Resolution
|16.0 MP, 48.0 MP, 2.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.55 in
|RAM
|8 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Manufacturer Color
|Polar Silver
