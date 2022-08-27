An unusual number of earthquakes hit South CarolinaExBulletin





There’s a mystery rocking South Carolina – literally. An unusually high number of earthquakes hit the state this year, and scientists don’t know why.

Mary Louise Kelly, host:

A puzzle that shakes the people of South Carolina, literally. An unusually high number of earthquakes have hit the state this year, and experts don’t know why. Nick de la Canal from the WFAE member station takes us to a nearby town where several earthquakes struck.

NICK DE LA CANAL, BYLINE: David Horne is sitting on the front porch, cooling under a fan. You can often find him on his balcony. That was where he was last December 27. That was the date the first earthquake hit the town of Elgin, where he lives, about 25 miles east of Colombia.

DAVID HORNE: I was sitting on the balcony when the first hit hit.

De la Canal: This balcony.

De Horn: Yes, on this balcony here. My wife was inside with one of the grandchildren.

De la Canal: He remembers the sudden shaking and noise like thunder rushing through the sky.

De Horn: And as soon as that happened, I got up from my seat and went and told her. I said, that was an earthquake. I said, that was a plus by three points.

De la Canal: Horn lived in Alaska, where earthquakes are more common. His wife Whitney, who lived in South Carolina, wasn’t sure what was going on.

Whitney Horn: Because I haven’t tested…

De Horn: You’ve never felt an earthquake.

W. Horn: …earthquake. We are in South Carolina. You don’t have earthquakes to feel in South Carolina.

De la Canal: It sure was a 3.3-magnitude earthquake, too small to cause damage but big enough to light up the town’s Facebook page with dozens of interesting comments. David said at first, he thought it was cool.

De Horn: Wow. earthquake. I heard there’s a big crack near here, and that’s all I thought about.

De la Canal: Until the earth kept shaking. Days and months after the first earthquake, the earth was ringing while the trumpets were out shopping or at night while they were sleeping.

Wehren: Ah, there’s an earthquake.

De la Canal: And the earth continues to move under their feet.

De Horn: I mean, literally, we seem to have an earthquake every week. Not a surprise anymore.

De la Canal: The USGS has recorded more than 60 small earthquakes near the city since December. The largest, 3.6, fell through June. All of the tremors have stunned geologists, who say this is the longest series of earthquakes in recent South Carolina history. Scott Howard, South Carolina geologist. He says this is what’s known as a swarm – a series of small earthquakes without an obvious main shock.

Scott Howard: Well, it could be two, three, one, two, you know. It’s just kind of bouncing up and down.

De la Canal: There’s a slight crack in South Carolina, he says. And the state has swarms before. They traced a series of small earthquakes in the 1970s to create a new reservoir.

Howard: Water and liquids always tend to be involved in the error.

De la Canal: This time, there’s no clear explanation. It’s possible that heavy rains may have played a role earlier in the year, Howard says, but it’s hard to know for sure. Residents fear that swarms will pile up in response to a major earthquake. Seismologists say this is unlikely. However, emergency officials asked people to consider earthquake insurance, and some did, like Phil Crowley. Moved to Elgin a year ago.

Phil Crowley: You know, what can we control? We can control getting insurance. Really, that’s it.

De la Canal: No major damage has been reported yet. But earthquakes are still coming. Crowley and his wife don’t think a big one will hit, but they are concerned.

Crowley: She’ll look at me when we sleep and say, I hope this doesn’t happen tonight.

De la Canal: If so, they are ready. They keep two suitcases full of clothes and other necessities and sit by their front door just in case. For NPR News, my name is Nick de la Canal in Elgin, South Carolina

(sound in sync with music)

