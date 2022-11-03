New York may face a ‘political earthquake’ coming Election Day





With Election Day approaching, what can we expect to see once the polls close? Momentum during the midterm elections has moved behind the Republican candidates, said Grant Riehr, director of the Campbell Institute of Public Affairs at Syracuse University.

“I’m reasonably certain to say that the Republicans will take back the House,” Reher said. “I even think they have a real chance of getting the Senate back as well, and then that creates really deep complications for how the Democrats approach the presidential election in 2024.”

The race to watch closely is New York’s 22nd congressional district, Reher said, saying that this upstate New York area is often considered the nation’s leader. He said on paper that Democratic candidate Francis Connoll should win, but some polls show Republican Brandon Williams as the preferred candidate.

“If you look at the way the district has been redrawn, if you look at the spending, if you look at the ideological make-up of the candidates and how they fit into the district, it’s really surprising on paper. [Williams] “If he keeps going and keeps that lead he’s got and wins, whether it’s by a small margin or by a more comfortable margin,” Rehr said. “I think that would be a really big story for this region and for the country.”

Another race that Reeher said should be watched is the governor’s race as polls show it is narrowing. He said that if you looked at the race six months ago, you’d think it would be very difficult for Governor Cathy Hochhol to lose to an opponent like Representative Lee Zelden (R Long Island).

“If Lee Zelden beat Kathy Hochhol, it would basically be a political earthquake in New York state,” Rehr said. “This would change the whole picture of how the country’s policies are going in the next four years.”

A mid-October poll from Quinnipiac University showed Hochul ahead of Zeldin by 50-46 percent.

“I think the Republicans will outperform their expectations at least a few weeks ago,” Reher said.

Reher said Democrats have tried to push messages like voting for a Democrat is a vote for democracy as well as social policies like access to abortion, but that these issues may not have enough impact on independent voters.

“It looks like it might rather be the economy and concerns about the economy and concerns that the Democrats are the better party to run the economy, something that might resonate more with these independents. And if that’s the case, I think the Democrats might be in for a long night of election night.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wxxinews.org/2022-11-03/new-york-could-face-political-earthquake-come-election-day The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos