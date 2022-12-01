An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck the center of the North Island





Products at Asian restaurant sari sari are falling off the shelves as a 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocked the city of Taubei overnight. Video / Juval Chabaian

Residents of Central North Island woke up to a major earthquake late at night – and dozens of aftershocks have been reported since.

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck about 20 km southwest of Taupo just before midnight, at a depth of 5 km.

More than 5,000 people reported feeling the earthquake on Geonet.

Uranui resident Beth, who is in her 70s, told Newstalk ZB: “I had never felt anything like it before. Things fell and the next thing I heard was water.

He shook the hot kettle violently until all the pipes on top were torn. The water was splashing on the floor through the carpet.

“The first thing I did was dive in the room and get my grandson—he looked so scared. Then I ran outside in the dark to turn off the water.”

Taupō experienced a strong tremor with several aftershocks this evening – more than 5,000 people felt a widespread M5.3 shallow tremor at 11:47 p.m. Earthquakes are common in this region in VAL1. Remember, if you’re in bed when an earthquake strikes, stay up, cover up and hold on. https://t.co/Xo2KIeIBLf #eqnz pic.twitter.com/UO1vez6Et1

– GeoNet (@geonet) November 30, 2022

Karen from Taupo felt the earthquake.

She, her family and her newborn baby were “very shaken”.

We went through the big earthquake in Whakatane years ago and it wasn’t pleasant. It was a perfect reminder of what we went through back then.”

It shook all night, said Stacy Fox of Taupo, whose house is on a hill; Glass broke and books and cans from the pantry spilled onto the floor.

Stacy Fox, from Taupo, said his house shook throughout the night. The attached photo

Security footage from surveillance cameras showed the moment the earthquake occurred in the Asian Sari Sari store.

Shortly after 11.48pm, the items on the shelves start shaking; before some fell to the ground.

Products in Asian sari sari fly off the shelves as a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Taupo City. Dozens of aftershocks have been reported since then

By 5.23am, there had been at least 29 aftershocks since the major earthquake.

The largest aftershock was reported at 12.40am as it shook with a magnitude of 4.5 at a depth of 5km 20km southwest of Taupo.

Those who felt the earthquake also took to social media to share their experiences.

On the GeoNet Facebook page, Taupo’s Brittany Rose said: “Was that okay. Still gurgle here to [the] The past hour has not stopped.

In her house, Katie Howie said, “I opened the drawers” when the quake hit.

I wrote that this was “Peggy”.

Taupo resident Les Bieber said last night’s shaking brought back memories of the 1987 Edgecombe earthquake.

They usually experience small earthquakes on a regular basis, said Bieber, who lives in the Rangatira Park area. But last night was different.

“This woke me up in real rush. Our two-story house was shaking and creaking. I could hear things falling off the shelves.

“I hope the volcanic events at the lake haven’t started to increase. We lived through the Edgecumbe earthquakes while at the Matahina Hydroelectric Plant. It brought back a lot of those memories.”

Bieber said things settled down this morning and there appeared to be no major damage on his street.

Earthquake activity “increased sharply” overnight

Seismic activity of Taub volcano increased sharply overnight with a strong M5.6 earthquake within the volcano’s caldera @ 11:47pm NZT, 30 November. There have been over 150 earthquakes in the last 12 hours. Since the unrest erupted in April, more than 1,000 earthquakes have been recorded. Status Alert Level 1 pic.twitter.com/S11mVHYiqp

– Gulf Hauraki weather (@GulfHauraki) November 30, 2022

The seismicity of Taupo volcano—the occurrence or frequency of earthquakes in an area—”increased sharply” overnight, as a result of the magnitude 5.6 earthquake.

Hauraki Gulf Weather reported at around 6.30am that there had been more than 150 earthquakes in the area in the past 12 hours.

According to the website, “Since the unrest erupted in April, more than 1,000 earthquakes have been recorded.”

