A design for the new Cedar Hill Middle School has been revealed





Construction of the new “low-carbon” school is expected to begin next summer and be finished by fall 2025, with a capacity of 575 students.

The Greater Victoria School Board has approved the design of a “low carbon”, earthquake-resistant alternative for Cedar Hill Middle School, and construction is scheduled to begin in the summer.

The $46.5 million project—the first middle school built in the Greater Victoria School District since the construction of Colkitts Middle School in 2004—is expected to be completed by fall 2025, with room for 575 students.

There are about 500 students in the current school, which will eventually be demolished.

The school district contributes $3.6 million of the total cost, with the remainder coming from the district.

During construction, students will continue to use the existing building, which is nearly 100 years old and has an H-1 seismic rating – the highest level of earthquake exposure.

The new school is being promoted as the greenest building in the school district, with a 90 percent reduction in greenhouse emissions compared to a typical school.

It is designed to include specialized heat pumps and solar panels, with an emphasis on natural light which will also help reduce energy costs.

Nicole Duncan, chair of the board, said the school would set a “new benchmark for sustainability” in the area.

Tracy Humphreys, chair of Parents Advisory Councils Victoria, said she had attended some public presentations about the new school and was impressed with the focus on low carbon.

“Overall, it’s great to see the school district moving towards more environmentally friendly options including electric school buses, things like that,” said Humphreys, adding that many students are passionate about environmentalism.

One concern about the new school, she said, is that it may be full from the start.

The school’s design will include an open concept with groups of classrooms clustered around them to create what are called “learning neighborhoods”, with areas dedicated to art, drama, music, foods, textiles, technology, woodworking, metalwork and other programs.

There will be a gym, two turf sports fields and a multi-use path along Cedar Hill Road with separate pedestrian and cycle lanes.

The school will include an Indigenous Welcome Center with its own outside access. Aboriginal culture and art will also be featured in the school layout.

Ramps and an elevator in the two-story main building will ensure accessibility.

In a nod to the past, stained glass, student artwork and a wooden bench from the desk in the current school will be included in the alternate version.

The school design has been revealed as work continues on the seismically refurbished and upgraded Victoria High School. The school dates back to 1914 on its Fernwood site.

The $80 million Victoria High School project is scheduled for completion in January 2024, about four months later than planned due to factors such as delays in obtaining materials and labor shortages.

