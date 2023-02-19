Christian Atsu found dead under rubble after the earthquake in Turkey | News, results, highlights, stats and rumours





Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Former Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu was found dead under the rubble in Turkey, having gone missing following the country’s earthquake last week.

Atsu’s agent, Murat Uzunmehmet, confirmed Atsu’s death while speaking to reporters in Hatay on Saturday.

“Atsu’s dead body was found under the rubble,” Uzunmehmet said. At the moment, more items are still being checked out. His phone was also found.

Nana Sechire, who also represented Atsu, tweeted a message about the 31-year-old after his body was discovered:

Nana Sechere @iAmNana7

Dearest of Hearts I must announce to all our well-wishers that unfortunately Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning

My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support

CNN.com’s Bir Karim Damanhouri and Youssef Geiser have been missing since Feb. 6, when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria.

Hatayspor, Atsu’s Turkish club, said on Twitter (h/t Damanhouri and Geezer) that Atsu’s body will be sent to Ghana.

“Peace be upon you, beautiful human being. There are no words to describe our grief,” the Hatayspor statement said.

According to the latest update from Kevin Doyle, Usaid Siddiqui, and Linah Alsaafin of AlJazeera.com, more than 45,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria so far as a result of the earthquakes.

Atsu made 65 appearances for Ghana in international competition from 2012 to 2019. He started all three matches for Ghana in group play during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

In addition to his international career, Atsu has also played for Premier League clubs Chelsea, Everton, Newcastle United and Bournemouth after beginning his football career in Portugal with Porto.

Atsu scored the only goal of the match in his final appearance for Hatayspor on 5 February in a 1-0 win over Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super League.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10066065-christian-atsu-found-dead-under-rubble-after-earthquake-in-turkey

