Uncategorized
A cholera emergency can be avoided
The world is facing an increase in cholera, even in countries that have been free of the disease for decades. Years of progress against this age-old disease are gone. Although the situation is unprecedented, the lesson to be learned is not new: safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene are the only long-term and sustainable solutions to end this cholera threat and prevent future ones.
The global cholera situation is worrying, but as we mark World Water Day today and the historic United Nations Water Conference begins in New York, the Global Task Force on Cholera Control (GTFCC) is calling on countries and the international community to channel that concern into concrete action.
First, to prevent future outbreaks, countries need strong public health surveillance systems to quickly identify and confirm cholera cases, allowing for immediate action. Countries with widespread and ongoing epidemics need urgent support to monitor and address the current crisis. We can’t solve a problem we can’t see.
Other, stop the cycle that takes us from emergency to emergency by investing in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). When a cholera outbreak occurs, emergency services rush in with soap and chlorine tablets, truck in clean water and build temporary latrines to prevent the outbreak from spreading. While these actions undoubtedly save lives, longer-term investments in WASH infrastructure can prevent outbreaks. Wherever cholera has been eliminated in the world, it has been thanks to improvements in basic water, sanitation and hygiene – access to which is an internationally recognized human right.
The transition from immediate response to long-term improvements is more effective, because although cholera is a health problem, it is first and foremost a development problem.
the third, focus efforts on cholera hotspots. The fight against cholera requires a targeted approach aimed at hotspots – health zones or districts – where cholera cases are concentrated. Focusing on cholera hotspots more than doubles the return on investment in safe water, sanitation and hygiene: from $4.30 to $10 for every $1 invested.
fourth, support the development and implementation of national cholera plans, including the budget allocated to WASH. These national plans set out the multisectoral actions needed for sustainable cholera prevention and control, including the use of oral cholera vaccines, putting communities at the center.
Poverty, conflict and disaster continue to fuel cholera, now exacerbated by climate change. The future presents multiple challenges, but at least for cholera we have an answer: access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene in cholera hotspots. Urgent, targeted investments will get us there.
Note to editors
In recent months, the world has witnessed a renewed outbreak of cholera. As many as 30 countries experienced outbreaks last year, and we continue to see a worrying geographic spread in 2023. Countries like Lebanon, South Africa and Syria are seeing their first outbreaks in decades. It is not only the number and spread of epidemics that is worrying, but also the severity with which they strike. The average fatality rate in current outbreaks is twice the target threshold of less than 1%.
Many of these outbreaks have clear links to extreme climate events, which sometimes bring too much and sometimes too little water, both of which are potent fuels for cholera as access to water supplies is disrupted and people may be forced to move from their homes to more temporary — and sometimes overcrowded — settlements. Looking ahead, we can expect more frequent floods, droughts, storms and displacement. In addition to climate change, modeling exercises show that population growth and urbanization alone could lead to a doubling of cholera cases in the next 20 years if we don’t act now.
For more information on a full multisectoral approach to cholera control and elimination, see Statement of the GTFCC Board of Directors about the current cholera situation.
Signed by the Steering Committee of the Global Task Force on Cholera Control (GTFCC)
His Excellency Mr. Hakainda Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia and World Cholera Control Champion
dr. Frew Benson, Chairman of the GTFCC Board of Directors
dr. Christopher J. Elias, President, Global Development, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
dr. Howard Zucker, Deputy Director for Global Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
dr. Seth Berkley, CEO, Gavi, Vaccine Alliance
dr. Tahmeed Ahmed, CEO, icddr, b
Jagan Chapagain, Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)
dr. Christos Christou, International President, Doctors Without Borders
Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UNICEF
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/22-03-2023-the-cholera-emergency-is-avoidable
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Hockey fans swarm Fargo for the tough NCAA tournament in Minnesota
- Life in prison in Uganda for saying you’re gay
- Iga Swiatek pulls out of Miami Open as tennis fans left heartbroken
- An earthquake hits Pakistan and Afghanistan, leaving at least 11 dead | earthquakes
- Erdogan confident of winning election – Middle East Monitor
- The Herald’s 2023 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament – Grand Forks Herald
- A college hockey player broke this woman’s wheelchair. Now she speaks out.
- Louisiana braces for epic flooding from Tropical Storm Barry
- Frozen Four: NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament Fargo Regional Preview
- Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR area
- The puck falls on NCAA Mens Ice Hockey Post-Season Play on ESPN platforms
- Hormonal contraceptives linked to breast cancer, new study has revealed.