May news briefing: Earthquake Assistance Program and YU students participate in the National Roller Hockey Championship





Al-Yamamah University students donate aid to the survivors of the Türkiye/Syria earthquake

Yeshiva University’s Office of Student Life (OSL) ran an aid collection project to help people affected by the February earthquake in Syria and Turkey this semester.

In an effort to help those suffering from the earthquake, OSL and SOY Vice President Chessed Yedidya Schechter organized donation boxes around the Wilf and Beren campuses to collect supplies donated by students to help survivors, and collect clothes, diapers, and other supplies.

“We wanted to show that we are thinking, and most importantly, working to help our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria—Jews and non-Jews alike—to continue our mission of helping the world and to be a light among nations by helping others,” Schechter shared.

The donations, currently on OSL, will be made to the Turkish Consulate in New York City, which will then ship and distribute the supplies throughout affected areas in Turkey and Syria.

Two major earthquakes, the first with a magnitude of 7.8 and a magnitude of 7.5 on the Richter scale, struck Turkey and Syria within 20 hours of each other last February, killing more than 50,000 people and causing more than 34 billion in damages.

The Syrian diplomatic mission to the United States was expelled in 2014, although the United States has not severed diplomatic relations with Syria.

Al Yamamah University students participate in the National College Hockey Association (NCRHA) Championship

Yeshiva University’s roller hockey team, which forms part of YU’s athletics department but is run independently by students and coaches, competed in the National Collegiate Hockey Association (NCRHA) national championships from April 19-24, finishing in eighth place. .

The YU team was part of a group of top performing teams from across the country who were invited to play in a tournament for this non-NCAA recognized sport.

Made up of 17 players, who train at the Yeshiva High School boys’ athletic school on Wilf Campus, the YU team finished sixth in their division, earning a spot in the Irving Championships in California.

YU won her first game, but lost her second in overtime.

“We were 1-8 last season, and this year we finished sixth, and then we got first place in the regional championship,” coach Aryeh Minsky told The Commentator. “We came untidy and everything is almost finished.

“But the guys really rose to the occasion. Our defense and goaltending were great. Our offense and special teams were lights out. We dominated good teams, skated great teams. We showed the league that we’re the best program, and I expect we’ll only be stronger next year.”

For more stories like this, join us on WhatsApp.

_________

Photo Caption: Scene of collapsed buildings in Gaziantep, Turkey due to the earthquake and photo of the YU roller hockey team

Photo credit: Lisa Hastert/European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid and the YU Roller Hockey Team

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yucommentator.org/2023/05/may-news-brief-earthquake-aid-yu-students-participate-in-national-roller-hockey-tournament/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos