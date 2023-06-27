🌱 3.2-magnitude earthquake near Reno + Documentary on “A City in Crisis”





In Spanish Springs, the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada Reno reported a 3.2-magnitude earthquake Sunday night. The earthquake occurred around 6:50 pm and was felt in downtown Reno and Sparks, as evidenced by calls received by the KTVN newsroom. Two tremors measuring 2.03 and 2.93, respectively, were reported shortly after the initial quake. Fortunately, there have been no reports of any damage or injuries caused by the seismic activity. (KTVN) This Is Reno feature-length documentary delves into the pressing issues of growth, housing, and homelessness in the region over the past two decades. With footage dating back to 2010, A City in Crisis offers an unfiltered examination of the official statements and first-hand experiences of those affected by their decisions. The documentary, which features contributions from University of Nevada, Reno alumnus Carly Savago, aims to create awareness and immediate change and will screen in an invite-only screening in August before being made available on streaming platforms and entered into film festivals nationwide. (This is Reno) If you were commuting on a Monday morning, you might have run into traffic on Old Virginia Road. The road, which runs from Damonte Ranch to South Meadows, has been temporarily closed as authorities conduct an investigation into a tragic crash involving a cyclist that resulted in death. The accident occurred shortly after 10:45 a.m. on Monday. Law enforcement authorities confirmed that the driver involved in the accident is cooperating with the investigation, and there were no signs of impairment. (KTVN)

$15,000 to run away and play tournament slots at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa (9:00 a.m.) Redistricting Community Meeting #2 at Reno City Hall (6:00 p.m.)

From my notebook:

On Sunday, the nonprofit Northern Nevada International Center (NNIC) hosted its third World Refugee Day edition at Miguel Ribera Park. Photos and videos of the event are available at the link. (KTVN) In October, Alice in Chains will premiere in Reno. The show will take place on October 8th at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino. TICKETS ON SALE HERE JUNE 29 AT 10:00 AM (KOLO) A few weeks ago, the Reno Police Department partnered with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Sparks and Texas Roadhouse Police Department to raise money for the Special Olympics in Nevada through a conditional event tip. After tallying all the donations, the department announced that the community had raised nearly $5,000! (Reno Police Department via Facebook)

