Seismic maps show where seismic activity shook the northeast of the country today





A 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook residents of the northeastern United States on Friday morning, the densely populated metropolitan area and much of the surrounding area. The US Geological Survey quickly published maps showing the location of the earthquake's epicenter, in New Jersey, and the area where residents felt it.

The US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake occurred about 7 miles north of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. He noted that the earthquake may have been felt by more than 42 million people.

Map showing the area affected by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake centered in New Jersey on April 5, 2024. US Geological Survey

People in Baltimore, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Connecticut, Boston and other areas in the Northeast reported shaking. The tremors, which lasted for several seconds, were felt 200 miles away near the border between Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The map below shows the seismic strength of the earthquake. The map, which is mostly a lighter shade of blue, shows that the intensity was mild to weak, depending on the distance from the epicenter.

This map shows the seismic intensity of the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that shook the greater New York City metropolitan area. The earthquake was felt by residents of the northeastern region. US Geological Survey

Another map released by the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center on X, formerly Twitter, highlights eyewitness reports of shaking and possible damage levels during the seismic event.

#Earthquake 19 mi W of #Plainfield (New Jersey) 23 minutes ago (local time 10:23:20). Updated map – colored dots represent the level of shaking and local damage reported by eyewitnesses. Share your experience via:📱https://t.co/IbUfG7TFOL🌐https://t.co/wErQf69jIn pic.twitter.com/jBjVw1ngAD

— EMSC (@LastQuake) April 5, 2024

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have been briefed on the earthquake.

“We take this very seriously and here is why: There is always the possibility of aftershocks,” Hochul said. “We have not felt the strength of this earthquake since approximately 2011.”

People across the region were stunned by the earthquake. “I was lying in bed, and my entire apartment building started shaking. I started to get scared,” the New York City resident told CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook.

This is not the first time the East Coast and New York City have been hit by an earthquake.

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was measured in New York City in 1884.

The tremors sparked memories of the August 23, 2011 earthquake, which shook tens of millions of people from Georgia to Canada. The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.8, the strongest earthquake to hit the East Coast since World War II. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Virginia.

This earthquake left cracks in the Washington Monument, led to the evacuation of the White House and the Capitol and shook New Yorkers three weeks before the tenth anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/earthquake-maps-northeast-april-5-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

