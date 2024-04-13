Experience with natural disasters has helped limit the number of earthquake victims in Taiwan. Reviews and ratings of books by children





A strong earthquake struck Taiwan on April 3, 2024 (Image source: Shufu Liu/Office of the President CC-BY-2.0/Wikimedia Commons)

On April 3, 2024, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan. The epicenter of the quake was 11 miles south of the coastal city of Hualien. It was the strongest earthquake to hit the island nation in 25 years. It was felt across the country and as far away as Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. The earthquake caused rocks and mud to fall on the mountains and destroyed or damaged many buildings in Hualien. At least 13 people were killed and more than a thousand injured. As of April 7, 2024, rescuers were still searching for six people believed to be buried under the rubble.

“I'm used to (earthquakes). But today was the first time I was scared to tears because of an earthquake,” Taipei resident Hsin-hswen Keng said. “The earthquake woke me up. I've never felt such intense shaking before.”

The earthquake caused rocks to fall from nearby mountains onto the highway (Photo Credit: Taichung City Government'/CC-BY-SA-2.0)

The toll of deaths and injuries was not small. However, it was very low compared to the effects of the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that rocked Taiwan in 1999. The powerful earthquake killed 2,400 people, injured more than 100,000, and destroyed thousands of buildings.

The sharp decline in the number of deaths is due to preventive measures taken since 1999. These measures include sensors that monitor seismic movements and send phone alerts to residents at risk. The precious few minutes of advance notice likely saved hundreds of lives on April 3. In addition, officials hold annual earthquake drills to help residents know exactly what to do when an earthquake strikes.

Taiwan's strict building codes were another factor in the low death rate. The structures shook during the earthquake and in subsequent aftershocks. However, even the buildings that sustained the most damage remained standing, allowing residents to escape unharmed. Officials say the majority of deaths were the result of landslides near the mountains. Only one person died in the damaged apartment building. In fact, within days of the earthquake, life in Hualien returned almost to normal, with many businesses reopening for business.

90% of the world's earthquakes occur along the “Ring of Fire”

“Taiwan's earthquake preparedness is among the most advanced in the world. The island has implemented strict building codes, a world-class seismic network, and extensive public education,” said Stephen Gao, a seismologist and professor at the Missouri University of Science and Technology. Campaigns on earthquake safety.

Earthquakes are relatively common in Taiwan due to its location along the “Ring of Fire.” The 24,854-mile (40,000 km) horseshoe-shaped region at the edge of the Pacific Plate is the largest and most active of the nine tectonic plates covering the Earth's surface. More than 90% of the world's earthquakes and 75% of volcanic eruptions occur along its path.

Sources: VOA.com, Washingtonpost.com, Aljazeera.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dogonews.com/2024/4/6/natural-disaster-expertise-helped-limit-earthquake-death-toll-in-taiwan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos