Experience wind gusts, earthquakes and eclipses





A pine tree fell from the night of April 3 in front of the Park Avenue home of Margot and Jim Butler. Photography by Margot Butler.

Column – on my watch

Written by Anne W. Semmes

Over the last 10 days, terrestrial and celestial events have affected us Greenwich residents, with a wind storm downing trees, a rare earthquake, and a rare eclipse. Fallen trees blocked streets, and some nearly fell on homes. But fortunately it was not as severe as the 2006 tornado that struck Bedford Road.

The most memorable was a tree falling on the home of the late Alan Weeden. My friends Alan and his wife Barbara were upstairs, each at one end of the hall when the tree hit the roof, separating husband and wife, but saving their lives. The extent of tree losses on their property was also unforgettable, as was also seen on the nearby Gerrish Millliken property.

A week ago, on April 3, a Wednesday night, as a deluge of rain and nearly 60 mph wind gusts hit Greenwich, a tall pine tree in front of Margot and Jim Butler's Park Avenue home was uprooted, but fortunately it fell. From their home, and save them. According to Tree Warden Greg Kramer, the storm closed or partially blocked about 23 roads in the city “due to falling trees.” The Parks Department received more than 60 “storm calls” related to private trees — 90 percent of which were related to utility lines.

A week ago on the morning of Friday, April 5, I was sitting in an Admissions Tour group at Suny's Buy College with my granddaughter and my high school daughter and son-in-law. The student tour guide was explaining to the families in attendance the wonders of the courses taught there when suddenly the building began to shake beneath us. Building abroad? “No, it's a 4.8 magnitude earthquake,” one mother said as she read the news on her phone. “Well,” the student guide replied after shaking, “the purchase also saves earthquakes!”

Other friends shared their encounters with the quakes later at a friendly eclipse-viewing gathering Monday afternoon in rural Greenwich. “I had just come down the stairs and the washing machine was hitting the sheets on it during the dry cycle,” Susan Fisher said. “When I came downstairs, everything exploded, and I thought the washing machine was going through the floor.” “I was upstairs on my computer at 10:30 a.m., and I heard this rumbling outside, and my first reaction was it was a low-flying plane from Westchester… and my window started shaking,” Tim Werby said. And I didn't see anything. I went back to work and said, 'Well, I must be imagining something.'

Dick Schulz was also at his computer when he heard a loud noise. “I knew right away it was an earthquake. I heard my house creak a little and ran to the window to look out or hear what was happening outside… Then I also had one of the aftershocks around 4 o’clock. But Dick has witnessed earthquakes “in Alaska since 1963.”

Perhaps Elise “Raindrops” Miro, the daughter of Izzy Kelsey who co-hosted the eclipse gathering with Susan Fisher, had the scariest share, in her five-story “pre-war” apartment in New York City.

Hearing the sound of the ground shaking, Miro thought, “The neighbors went one step too far and put a washing machine right on top of my head.” But she found her bathroom shaking too. So, she rushed upstairs to find her neighbor's kitchen shaking. “And I'm like, oh my God.” The neighbor receives a phone call from a friend in Columbus Circle. “He's in a building and he's totally moving!” The whole time Raindrops' mother Easy Kelsey of Kelsey Farm was in her barn on a horse. She said: “I didn't feel anything, and the horse didn't react. Isn't that weird? But then we were on the dirt there. Really amazing.”

A moon progressing across the sun as uniquely captured by Susan Fisher. Photography by Anne W. Semmes.

So, we were curious as the eclipse slowly began to diminish the sun's brightness, how would the visiting Springer Spaniel react? There was no anxious movement – ​​he was happy lying under the table laden with food. What about those horses in the pasture? When the light rose in the early evening, would they return to the barn? No, they were happily placed out of sight. The birds calmed down a little, but as the eclipse decreased, the bird song was heard.

With some shortages of solar eclipse glasses for the dozen or so viewers, there were many participating, struggling to operate their iPhone covering the glass lens to take photos of that shrinking sun. No one told us about its path at our location, as the Moon entered the Sun around 5 o'clock and then moved up and down until there was a narrow crescent of the Sun as the Moon began to drift up and up to the right. It leaves us without this total eclipse.

During it all, we were often disciplined by the flight attendant, Izzy, who raised her arm to stop our conversation, falling silent in such astonishment, but it was difficult not to speak out about what we were witnessing! And it was dangerous trying to take that photo with our iPhone when we accidentally looked at the sun for a second. And surprisingly, that image will remain for some time, every time we blink!

Then, I felt a little envious, seeing and hearing all those joyful reports from those on the Texas trail about the ecstasy of seeing a total solar eclipse. Part of our chat at our meeting was to challenge each other to live more than 20 more years for the next eclipse opportunity. But let's sum it up: sharing such a historic event is what made me so happy. Sharing the experience of such a natural phenomenon, seeing light move into darkness, and then back into light, was fun!

A friendly eclipse gathering co-hosted by Izzy Kelsey at the Far End in Red and Susan Fisher out of sight in the countryside on April 8. Photography by Anne W. Semmes. Elizabeth Rowland observes the eclipse through a secure viewing box. Photography by Anne W. Semmes. Tree debris collected from the city since April 3 is seen at the transfer station in the Town Dump. Photography by Anne W. Semmes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greenwichsentinel.com/2024/04/12/experiencing-windstorm-earthquake-and-an-eclipse/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos