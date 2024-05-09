Could weather events such as snow be the real cause of earthquakes?





Photo: @frankramspot | iStock What is the real cause of earthquakes? Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have revealed a link between weather events and seismic activity

For centuries, scientists have focused on the collision of tectonic plates and subsurface faults as the main causes of earthquakes. However, the MIT study, led by Assistant Professor William Frank of MIT's Department of Earth, suggests that certain weather conditions, such as heavy snowfall and rain, can also play an important role in triggering seismic events.

Weather events, earthquakes and seismic activity

The study focuses on a series of earthquakes that struck the Noto Peninsula in Japan, revealing a relationship between intense rainfall episodes and seismic activity. “We see that snowfall and other environmental loading at the surface affects the stress state underground, and the timing of heavy rainfall is closely linked to the onset of this seismic swarm,” according to Frank.

In contrast to a typical earthquake sequence, which is characterized by a mainshock followed by an aftershock, the Noto Peninsula experienced an “earthquake swarm” with multiple earthquakes continuing without any obvious mainshock.

The researchers analyzed seismic data over a period of 11 years, and noted the synchronization between changes in seismic velocity and seasonal patterns of snowfall and precipitation.

Earthquake swarm

Through modeling, the team demonstrated how seasonal rainfall affects underground pore fluid pressure, which affects the propagation of seismic waves. “When it rains or snows, it adds weight, which increases pore pressure, allowing seismic waves to travel through them more slowly,” Frank explains. “When all that weight is removed, through evaporation or runoff, suddenly, the pore pressure drops and the seismic waves become faster.”

The study found that heavy snowfall events, in particular, were strongly linked to the timing of earthquakes on the Noto Peninsula. Frank emphasizes that while tectonic activity remains the primary cause of earthquakes, climatic factors can serve as secondary influencing factors.

Frank and his team expect that similar weather-triggered seismic activity could occur in other regions around the world. As climate change leads to more extreme rainfall events, the impact of weather on earthquakes may become more pronounced in the future.

“When we first want to understand how earthquakes work, we look at plate tectonics, because that is the number one reason why earthquakes happen and always will,” says Frank. “But, what other things can affect when and how an earthquake occurs? That's when you start moving to second-order controlling factors, and climate is clearly one of those factors.”

Articles recommended by the editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.openaccessgovernment.org/could-weather-events-like-snow-be-the-real-cause-of-earthquakes/177026/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos