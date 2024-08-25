'Does this worry you?': Questions raised about Coalition nuclear plans after NSW Hunter Valley earthquake





Questions have been raised about the coalition's plan to build a nuclear power plant in the Hunter Valley of New South Wales after two earthquakes struck the area last week.

The Australian Geoscience Agency confirmed on Friday that a 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck this afternoon near the town of Denman, about 26 kilometres southwest of Muswellbrook.

The quake occurred at a depth of only five kilometres below the surface of the earth, and was felt by residents of Newcastle and Sydney, where some residents reported feeling their buildings shake.

One person told 2GB radio: “There were two tremors (and it wasn't just an earthquake, it was a massive earthquake). The whole house shook, then about half a minute later it shook again.”

This earthquake was followed by several other smaller earthquakes, originating in the same area, about 30 minutes' drive from where the coalition proposed to build a nuclear power plant.

The new plant is set to be located at the Liddell power station, which was decommissioned in April last year after 52 years of operation. It is now set to be repurposed as a “renewable energy hub,” according to AGL.

Deputy opposition leader Susan Lee was questioned on Sunday about whether recent seismic activity in the region was a cause for concern.

“There was an earthquake in the Hunter Valley on Friday, close to where you want to build a nuclear power station, does that worry you at all?” asked Andrew Clennell, Sky News' political editor.

“I'm worried about the people in Hunter and I hope everyone is okay,” Ms. Lee replied.

Australia has one of the most geologically stable landmasses in the world.

“Everything that will be done in terms of planning, engineering and construction of the nuclear power plant will be done carefully, taking all these aspects into account.

“Of course it will be done well, of course it will be done right, and all you have to do is look around the world to see that.”

Last June, the coalition government unveiled plans to provide cheaper, more reliable energy through the introduction of nuclear power in Australia.

A press release from Liberal Party Leader Peter Dutton's office said nuclear power had “proven” its ability to lower electricity prices and emissions around the world, “working in partnership with renewables and gas as part of a balanced energy mix”.

In addition to Liddell Power Station, the other six proposed sites to house the plants include Mount Piper Power Station in New South Wales, Loy Yang Power Stations in Victoria, Tarong and Calede Power Stations in Queensland, Northern Power Station in South Australia (SMR only) and Moga Power Station in Western Australia (SMR only).

The coalition has yet to release cost estimates for the plan, a key detail that the federal government has focused on in its criticism of the policy.

“How can we take him (Peter Dutton) seriously when there are so few details including no cost to build these things and no estimate of the cost of energy from these reactors,” Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek told Sky News Australia in June.

“I mean, it's no wonder people can't take it seriously.

“He doesn’t take Australians seriously if he’s putting out cheap policies with little detail.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skynews.com.au/business/energy/does-that-concern-you-questions-raised-over-coalitions-nuclear-plans-after-earthquake-in-nsw-hunter-valley/news-story/f759a06c2330f705ff4d5a7799170517 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos