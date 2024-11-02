The polio vaccination campaign will continue in northern Gaza





The third phase of the polio vaccination campaign is scheduled to begin tomorrow in the northern part of the Gaza Strip after it was postponed on October 23, 2024 due to a lack of access and secured, comprehensive humanitarian breaks, intense bombardment and mass evacuation orders. These conditions made it impossible for families to safely bring their children for vaccination and organize campaign activities. The humanitarian break needed to carry out the campaign was ensured; however, the area of ​​the pause has been significantly reduced compared to the first vaccination round in northern Gaza, conducted in September 2024. It is now limited to Gaza City only. Although at least 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate from northern Gaza to Gaza City for safety in the past few weeks, around 15,000 children under the age of ten in northern Gaza towns such as Jabalia, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun remain unreachable. and will be missed during the campaign, compromising its effectiveness. To stop poliovirus transmission, at least 90% of all children in every community and neighborhood must be vaccinated. This will be challenging to achieve given the situation. The latest phase of the campaign aimed to reach an estimated 119,000 children under the age of ten in northern Gaza with the second dose of the new oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2). However, achieving this goal is now unlikely due to access restrictions. Despite the lack of access to all eligible children in northern Gaza, the Gaza Polio Technical Committee, including the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and partners have decided to continue the campaign. This aims to mitigate the risk of long delays in reaching as many children as possible with the polio vaccine and the possibility of vaccinating those recently evacuated to Gaza City from other parts of northern Gaza. To overcome the challenges posed by the volatile security situation and constant population movement, robust micro-plans have been developed to ensure that the campaign is responsive to significant population changes and displacement in the north, following the first round in September. The campaign will be carried out by 216 teams in 106 fixed locations, 22 of which have been added to ensure greater availability of vaccination in areas where recently displaced people seek refuge. Two hundred and nine community mobilizers will be deployed to engage communities and raise awareness of vaccination efforts. The humanitarian break period has been extended by two hours and is expected to last from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. As in the first two phases, vitamin A will also be given to children between the ages of two and ten in the north to boost overall immunity. The campaign in northern Gaza follows the successful implementation of the first two phases of the second round in central and southern Gaza, which reached 451,216 children – 96% of the target in those areas. A total of 364,306 children between the ages of 2 and 10 have received vitamin A in this round so far. Despite the challenges, WHO and UNICEF call for respect for the humanitarian pauses to ensure the successful implementation of this second round of the polio vaccination campaign. This is key to curbing the spread of polio in Gaza and neighboring countries.

