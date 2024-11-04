How a search engine helped a Moroccan region recover from the earthquake





Topshot – A resident sits in the shade of an umbrella near a mosque and buildings damaged by… [+] The September 8 earthquake struck the village of Moulay Ibrahim in the Al Haouz province in the High Atlas Mountains in central Morocco on September 11, 2023. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Atlas Mountains southwest of the tourist center in Marrakesh. The attack killed nearly 2,500 people and injured a similar number, according to the latest official tally issued on September 11. (Photo by Philippe Lopez/AFP) (Photo by Philippe Lopez/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

When an earthquake struck Morocco in September 2023, it had a devastating impact on many, including those living in the High Atlas region, who saw their farms and livelihoods destroyed.

Search engine Ecosia has played a key role in helping the region recover, by pledging that all profits from Ecosia's searches in one day last year will go to the High Atlas Foundation, in order to restore infrastructure and plant 200,000 trees as soon as the situation allows. .

Now, a year later, the work of Ecosia and the High Atlas Foundation in local villages has resulted in the planting of 80,000 trees, the repair of several irrigation systems and the installation of 60 solar panels.

The foundation's president, Yosef Ben-Meir, of the total 50,000 families living in the area affected by the earthquake in an interview.

Some have lost their homes, and many families are still homeless now, Ben-Meir added.

“A village of 300 people lost half its population,” he told me. “Many villages were completely destroyed, but in other areas the damage was concentrated around a very small area.”

Ecosia's chief arboriculture officer, Pieter van Meadow, said the idea of ​​dedicating a day's profits from the search engine to help the region was a “no-brainer”.

“We deal with nearly 6,000 farmers in Morocco and many of the people we know live in those villages,” he added.

It's the moment when you put everything aside and say, “We have to do this.”

He said that Ecosia has been working with the High Atlas Foundation and farmers in the region for eight years.

Van Midwood said work in the past has included establishing eight new nurseries that supply seedlings to all of these farmers and cooperatives.

Trees represent an important aspect of the agricultural practices of farmers in the High Atlas region.

Carob trees, olive trees and various nuts also help make the area more resilient to erosion and climate change.

Ecosia also has a large database of tree planting sites and cultivated species, he said.

“When the earthquake happened, it affected many of the villages we were working with.

“We decided to work with some of the most affected villages to see how we can help them restore their infrastructure, from terraces to solar panels.”

Ben-Meir said it was important to restore water infrastructure systems to help communities get back on their feet.

“We are a community development organization,” he explained. “Many of these communities want to plant trees as they transition from barley and corn.

He added that this part of Morocco also experienced a six-year drought, which also affected the communities living there and rewilding efforts.

“Our work is about how to create more self-generating revenue streams to fuel other projects,” Ben-Meir added.

“We have had good discussions with Ecosia about some of these ideas such as tree planting, which enables communities to generate income, and invest in human development more broadly.”

Van Meadow said nurseries in the High Atlas Mountains supported by Ecosia produce seeds that farmers really want.

“They are not big nurseries, but they are able to stay afloat, because the farmers pay for the trees they get from them.

“We have essentially created tree-planting machinery in the High Atlas Mountains, which is a great legacy to leave.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiehailstone/2024/11/04/how-a-search-engine-helped-a-moroccan-region-recover-from-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos