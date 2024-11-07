A retired professor who handled earthquake cases for sports law





Sports law, land law and the legal ramifications of natural disasters such as the Canterbury earthquakes are the specialist areas of retired Emeritus Professor Elizabeth Twomey, who retired from the University of Canterbury Law School after nearly three decades of teaching and research.

Elizabeth Twomey received the honorary title earlier this year in recognition of her outstanding contribution to teaching and research at Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC). She has been a professor since 2011, retiring after teaching at the university's law school for nearly three decades.

Emeritus Professor Tommy has been instrumental in drafting New Zealand's land law and has been invited by the Law Commission to contribute to their work on a number of land-related issues such as tenure, estates and the review of the Land Transfer Act 2017.

It also played a leading role in the aftermath of the Canterbury earthquakes in terms of legal and property issues arising from the earthquakes.

After several years of worldwide research in collaboration with UCL Professor Emeritus Jeremy Finn, the duo co-authored The Legal Response to Natural Disasters, which was published in 2015. The book provides guidance to professionals dealing with the effects of earthquakes and other natural disasters such as floods.

Emeritus Professor Tommy's three children have represented New Zealand in swimming and surf lifesaving.

After accompanying them to international sporting events, she says it was impossible to ignore the legal issues that arose. “It sparked my curiosity in sports law and a personal interest developed into a professional interest,” she says.

She designed and lectured on the University of California's Law and Sport course, which has become so popular, she believes she is the only academic teaching the subject in New Zealand.

It also provides an annual sports law update for the Australian and New Zealand Sports Law Association.

Although experienced and respected now, she describes herself as a “very raw recruit” for academic life when she first started at UCL in 1995. She has previously worked at a Dunedin law firm and at an intellectual property firm in central London. Which included networking with celebrity clients.

After returning to New Zealand, she became a senior lawyer at Land Information New Zealand, married and had three children. She often walked around the UCLA campus with her young children, wondering if she might one day find work there. A vacancy came up for a tutor, and after teaching for two years and completing a Masters in Law at UCL, she became a lecturer.

Best lecturer in law

She says that although she feels great satisfaction when she sees the finished product of her research in books, articles and presentations, her passion has always been teaching. She is a three-time winner of the University of Canterbury Students' Association Best Lecturer in Law Award.

“Students are an essential component of our work, and I thrive on their energy and enthusiasm,” she says.

“I encourage them to come and discuss any part of the work they don't understand and any problems that might get in the way of their studies. I think they appreciate that.”

“Many students have told me that at the beginning of the year they approach land law with a great deal of trepidation, and I am always delighted when they come back to me at the end of the year and tell me that this is their favorite subject.”

Professor Emeritus Tommy has held a number of leadership roles at UCL, including Acting Provost and Acting Head of School, and has been a member of a range of faculty and university committees.

Although she officially retired earlier this year, she is currently teaching an intensive law and sports course at the UCLA Summer School, along with spending time with her husband, children and four grandchildren. She is also excited to have recently joined the New Zealand Coast Guard as a volunteer.

