



A monster storm swept through southwest England and the south coast on this day 200 years ago, November 22, 1824.

The Sidmouth area in Devon was particularly hard hit. Chimneys were broken, stone church buildings were destroyed, roofs of shops and houses were torn off, waves crashed against buildings, boats were torn from their moorings and floated down flooded streets.

“The noise of the wind was like continuous thunder,” one resident wrote. “The whole house shook, and our beds shook under us, as if they felt the shock of the earthquake!”

One maritime office likened the storm to a West Indies hurricane, and the violent winds created a massive storm. A customs officer at Lyme Regis in Dorset was shocked when the tide rose at low water. “The sea rise was so sudden, it almost seemed to be the result of an earthquake!” Description of one report. “Poor people who are suffering are wandering around, soaked, not knowing where to go or what to do.”

“The village of Chiswell was almost destroyed, 26 of its inhabitants drowned, and over 80 houses damaged or swept away by the massive waves that crashed over the bank of Chesil,” the Wiki Regis University president wrote. “More than 30 homes have been destroyed, many of them uninhabitable. At least 25 people have lost their lives, been swept away or crushed under the rubble of their homes.

At Plymouth, 22 ships were destroyed in the harbour, and the coasts of Hampshire, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall were scattered with broken ships. In all, more than 100 ships sank or sunk, with many crews lost at sea, but the death toll remains unknown.

The storm lasted for 36 hours and killed nearly 100 people on the ground. The coast from Cornwall to Kent was a scene of devastation as buildings, parks, piers and quays were swept away and seawalls smashed as sea levels reached previously unheard of heights. Buildings were torn apart in most parts of southern England, trees were uprooted and livestock drowned as rivers rose and flooded.

