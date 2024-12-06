A tsunami warning has been canceled for the Oregon coast after a major earthquake off California





A 7.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of California on Thursday morning prompted a tsunami warning along parts of the California and Oregon coast.

The tsunami warning was canceled shortly before noon.

The quake occurred at 10:44 a.m. about 40 miles off the California coast near Petrolia at a depth of less than half a mile.

Although the quake occurred in California, many people in Oregon, along the coast and in the southern part of the state, received alerts on their phones through ShakeAlert, an early warning system from the US Geological Survey.

At least half a million people received alerts on their phones in Oregon and California, officials said.

People in Eugene, Corvallis, Ashland and Bandon received alerts on their phones and may have felt intense shaking during the event.

Thursday's quake was stronger than the Loma Prieta quake that shook San Francisco during the 1989 World Series. It had a magnitude of 6.9. But because this quake occurred offshore, officials expected much less damage.

Some structural damage was possible in areas closer to the epicenter of the event, in places like Eureka.

“We are calling this earthquake the 2024 Cape Mendocino Marine Earthquake in California,” said Tim Clements, a research geophysicist with the USGS.

He said the area where the quake occurred “is known as Mendocino Triple Junction, and is likely close to the Mendocino Fault Zone.” “The Mendocino Triple Junction is where the Gorda, North American and Pacific plates meet.”

Clements said the quake was not in the Cascadia subduction zone, but it was near it.

Officials said the earthquake was caused by horizontal movement of plates, which is why the tsunami did not occur.

The area is very active – it experienced a 6.4 earthquake on December 20, 2022, a 6.2 on December 20, 2021, and a 6.6 on December 8, 2016, he said.

Clements added: “We have no evidence that these earthquakes occurring in December are anything other than a coincidence.”

The National Weather Service estimated waves could start in Port Orford at 11:20 a.m., Brookings at 11:25 a.m. and Charleston at 11:40 a.m., but according to the agency, those waves did not materialize.

However, people along the coast should also be prepared for aftershocks. An hour and a half after the event, many of them were already feeling it.

“Whenever a large earthquake occurs, we expect aftershocks,” Christine Goulet, director of the USGS Earthquake Science Center, said during a press conference on Thursday.

“If there are aftershocks, fall, take cover and hold on,” she said.

Goulet said it's important to protect yourself from falling objects when you feel shaking or get an alert that shaking might start.

A tsunami warning was in effect for the south-central Oregon coast and the Curry County coast from 10:49 a.m. to 11:49 a.m. and extended from 10 miles northwest of Santa Cruz to 10 miles southwest of Florence.

“Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with major flooding is likely or is already occurring,” the National Weather Service said in its warning on Thursday. “A tsunami is a series of dangerous waves several hours after the initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest.”

If you are in a tsunami evacuation zone, officials recommend the following:

Evacuate inland or to higher ground above designated tsunami hazard areas or move to an upper floor of a multi-storey building depending on your situation. Stay out of the water, away from shore, and away from harbors, marinas, breakwaters and bays. Be careful and follow instructions from your local emergency officials, as they may have more detailed or specific information about your location. If you feel a strong earthquake or extended ground roll, take immediate protective action such as moving inland and/or uphill, preferably on foot. Boat Operators: When time and conditions permit, move your boat out to sea to a depth of at least 180 feet. If at sea, avoid entering shallow waters, harbours, marinas, bays and inlets to avoid floating and submerged debris. And strong currents. Do not go to the beach for tsunami monitoring. Do not return to the coast until local emergency officials indicate it is safe to do so.

All entrances to the state park beach on the Oregon Coast are closed until further notice Thursday morning.

– Lizzie Acker covers Oregon weather and writes the advice column Why Thaw? Contact her at 503-221-8052, [email protected] or @lizzzzyacker Our journalism needs your support. Subscribe today to OregonLive.com.

