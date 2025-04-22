The Myanmar earthquake, in addition to the misery of 4 years of conflict – global issues





The 7.7 -size earthquake, which struck the center of Myanmar, created a deeper crisis for a country and a people who were already suffering from conflict and displacement. Credit: Undp Myanmar/Su Sandi Htein Winpinion from Titon Metra (NayPyidaw) Monday, April 21, 2025inter Press Servical Mitra is the resident actor, Undp Myanmar

NayPyidaw, Myanmar, April 21 (IPS) – while I was walking in the streets of the epic and Mandalai, it was difficult to understand the scenes that were revealed in the wake of an earthquake 7.7.

Long buildings and hundreds of homes are now in the rubble. Among those who are still standing, many outperform dangerous corners, challenging gravity at the present time, but they may collapse at any moment.

In SAGAING, 80 percent of the buildings were destroyed, and full sections of one of the main bridges were cut off the Irrawaddy River and flooded in water, such as the broken baby game. The roads have deep cracks that can swallow cars.

Everywhere you look at it, families live in the streets at temperatures that can reach 40 ° C. Even if their homes are still in place, they are afraid to enter them.

The disease always follows disasters, and in the epic and mandalay, many people are forced to defecate in open spaces and clean water is rare. Cholera reports, hepatitis and aldevids float on the surface, even among relief workers.

Hospitals, which are already suffering from employee deficiency due to the ongoing civil disorders, are immersed and urgently need critical medical supplies such as shock groups and disinfectants. Buildings are unsafe and patients are now in carparks.

Local markets are often closed and transportation links are affected on used roads, and bridges are severely affected. If there is food available, it is very expensive, and the jobs and income are disabled, so that many people can not even buy food.

Human losses are the heart break and are likely to worsen. After one week, the focus now turns from rescue to recovery, as the chances of finding survivors are diminished quickly. The number of deaths, which is 3000 now, is expected to increase significantly.

This is a devastating and deeper crisis of a country and a people who were already suffering from conflict and displacement. Myanmar's devastating economy, which is still reeling from the Covid-19 shocks, hurricanes last year, and years of conflict, produced hyperplasia, high unemployment, and overwhelming poverty levels, especially among children.

The poor and weakness simply have no more fall.

The United Nations Development Program report has found that 75 percent of the population or more than 40 million people live near the subsistence levels, or less than the subsistence levels. The middle class in Myanmar has shrunk by amazing 50 percent in recent years. Even the basics of life are luxury that cannot be achieved for most.

More than 1.3 million people are internally displaced in the epic alone, and they flew from the conflict, with little to preserve them, and they are not completely safe in their shelter.

In Sagaing, 80 percent of the buildings, including one of the main bridges, were destroyed by the Irrawaddy River. Credit: Undp Myanmar/Su Sandi Htein Win

The tremendous measure of the catastrophe, which doubles the pre -existing weakness, requires a huge and sustainable international response.

As in all emergency situations, during the few weeks or month, urgent needs in health, water, sanitation, food and shelter must be fulfilled. But this is a crisis as there are many affected people in urban areas or where agriculture was occurring, even if it is at a very essential level.

The areas that are important to move quickly from emergency relief to support economic and social service and reconstruction. Therefore, the provision of medicines and medical supplies should be followed quickly to make hospitals and healthy clinics functional.

The distribution of water quickly must turn into the rehabilitation of the water supply infrastructure. Public food distributions need to move to targeted supplementary feeding, create jobs, income, and market work.

The temporary shelter must be replaced by repairing housing. Most of all, dignity and agency must be preserved – a helping hand is much better than permanent bulletins.

The concentration of the United Nations Development Program – to provide immediate basic needs while looking at the future as well. Despite the comprehensive damage to the infrastructure, the United Nations Development Program teams distribute shelter, clean water and solar energy groups to about 500,000 people.

We offer money to work for the poor and work with the private sector to remove debris safely and recycle what they can. We provide equipment and experience for workers who deal with dangerous materials such as asbestos without appropriate protection.

We offer temporary shelters, evaluating damaged homes and working with local merchants to bring about reforms.

But we put the foundation in the long term – we defend small companies, repair the infrastructure of vital public services and training young people so that they can get jobs in a large amount of reconstruction required.

The other thing that I noticed to wander the epic and Mandalay are a huge and golden Buddha temple and a gilded in the rubble. Not so long ago, they stood up and seemed to have been transferred from the chaos sweeping the country. She stood like secession and mercy.

One of the basic principles of Buddhism is an understanding that life is associated with suffering (Dukkha). But how much can the people of Myanmar suffer? How can those who suffer from the sympathy of ordinary people and the first respondents who do their best to relieve suffering?

Just like the temple and statues, the elasticity of the people of Myanmar or a given can be assumed. They urgently need to help the international community to deal with guaranteed crises. The cameras that focus now on Myanmar will move soon. But one hopes that Myanmar will not continue to be a neglected crisis.

The international community must meet and meet the design and courage of Myanmar and its people, and imagine a better future. We can at least try to make sure that when disasters ripen again, they will not deeply cut their blow.

The long road to recovery will require concerted efforts to rebuild the infrastructure, restore their livelihoods, and address the current many weak needs. The world's interest, and continuous commitment, will be very important in helping the Myanmar people to navigate in this devastating chapter.

The United Nations Development Program in Myanmar, and its work in other crises contexts, has become possible by supporting the basic financing partners.

