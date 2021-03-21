Global Earthquake Report Sunday, March 21, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on March 21, 2021

Summary: 1 earthquake 7.0+, 7 earthquakes 5.0+, 44 earthquakes 4.0+, 155 earthquakes 3.0+, 331 earthquakes 2.0+ (538 total) This report is updated hourly. +: 44 earthquakes, grade 3+: 155 earthquakes, grade 2+: 331 earthquakes, no earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher. Estimated total seismic energy: 2 × 1015 Joules (565 gigawatt hours, equivalent to 4.9 × 105 tons of TNTO) 30.4 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 7.0 earthquake 16 km northeast of Ishinomaki, Miyagi, Japan, March 20, 2021 6:09 PM (GMT +9) # 2 : 5.4 Maluku Sea earthquake, 57 km northwest Ternate, Maluku Utara, Indonesia, March 21, 2021, 12:02 a.m. (GMT +9) # 3: 5.1 North Pacific earthquake, Russia, March 20, 2021 10:49 pm (GMT) +11) # 4: 5.1 South Pacific earthquake, New Caledonia, March 21, 2021 2:42 a.m. (GMT +11) # 5: 5.1 earthquake of 111 km east of Aral, Xinjiang, China, March 21, 2021, 12:44 a.m. ( GMT +8) # 6: 5.0 South Pacific earthquake, New Zealand, March 21 2021 2:12 AM (GM T + 13) # 7: 5.0 North Pacific earthquake, 177 km south of Severo-Korilsk, Sakhalin Oblast, Russia, Mar 21, 2021 2:26 AM (GMT +11) # 8: 5.0 earthquake Philippine Sea, 177 km north of Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, March 21, 2021 5:41 a.m. (GMT +10) # 9: 4.9 Kumage-gun earthquake, 12 km south of Nishinoomote, Kagoshima, Japan, March 21, 2021 1:03 a.m. ( GMT +9) # 10: 4.8 Banda Sea earthquake, 245 km west of Tuala, Maluku, Indonesia, March 20, 2021 5:26 pm (GMT +9) Earthquakes: # 1: 7.0 felt 16 km northeast of Ishinomaki, Miyagi Japan, March 2021 6:09 PM (GMT +9) – 205 Reports No. 2: 3.1 Earthquake 3 miles southeast of Ontario, San Bernardino Cometatus County, California, USA, March 20, 2021 3:49 PM ( GMT -7) – 63 reports # 3: 3.4 earthquake 8.3 km northwest of Leiria, Portugal, March 21, 2021 1:35 a.m. (GMT +0) – 11 reports # 4: 4.2 North Pacific earthquake, 37 km east of Ishinomaki, Miyagi Japan, March 20, 2021 6:18 PM (GMT +9) – 8 Reports # 5: 2.4 earthquake 15 km northeast of Chalice, Idaho, USA, March 20, 2021 08:21 GMT – 5 Reports # 6: 2.0 5 Km WSW of Altamont earthquake, New York, 1st USA, March 20, 2021 6:39 PM (GMT -4) – 4 Reports # 7: 2.9 earthquake 11 km west of Granada, Andalusia, Spain, March 20, 2021 6:52 PM (GMT +1) – 3 reports # 8 : 4.5 East Mediterranean, 71 km southeast of Karpathos Island, Greece, March 21, 2021 12:50 a.m. (GMT +2) – Two reports # 9: 2.9 earthquake 15 km west of Granada, Andalusia, Spain, 21 MARCH 2021, 1:52 AM (GMT +1) – Two Reports No. 10: 2.8 earthquake in San Miguel de Urquió Canton, 13 km northwest of Ibarra, Ecuador, March 20, 2021 4:46 a.m. (GMT -5) – 2 reports # 11: Earthquake 3.5 2.6 km south of Bibir Hat, Chittagong, Bangladesh, March 20, 2021 at 11:52 pm (GMT +6) – Two reports # 12: 5.4 earthquake in the Maluku Sea, 57 km northwest of Ternate, Maluku Utara, Indonesia, 21 March 2021, 12:02 a.m. (GMT +9) – 2 reports

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

