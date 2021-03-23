Uncategorized
“Fake news” from US envoy to the Netherlands – BBC News
Pete Hoekstra, the new US ambassador, Pete Hoekstra, has denied saying there was a “no-go zone” in the Netherlands, and said it was “fake news”. He was being questioned about his comments about the country’s Islamic extremists. But Dutch journalist Wouter Zwart showed him a clip of his 2015 comments. Subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
