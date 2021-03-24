Zoroastrians in India: ‘Dating mode of extinction’ – BBC News





In India, the ancient religion known as Zoroastrianism is under threat. There are fewer than 60,000 believers in the country and their number is expected to decline further. The UN has said this is worrying and has warned of "disappearing in the not too distant future". Could reuniting Zoroastrian couples and having more children help keep this 3000-year-old religion alive in India?

