Aguero Earthquake – Sports Findings





Manchester City fans will remember March 29, 2021 as the day the club’s historic greatest goalscorer was confirmed. Kun Aguero will pack, after ten seasons. End speculation about the possibility of renewing it. 257 goals in 384 games, so far, enough reason for the federation to wear clothes, whatever the pandemic allows, to unleash a greats. City’s development has gone hand in hand with the Argentine’s goals. Now is the time to assess the magnitude of the earthquake caused by such a declaration.

Aguero and Barcelona …

Aguero’s rumors have accompanied him throughout the season, which will now intensify. With the Citizen breaking out of the equation, Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus appear as an “x” for clarity. A very important factor in your final destination, Leo Messi. The friendship between the two is known to all and the fact of being able to play together will add weights to the Blaugrana scale. Additionally, the deal was already closed in mid-March, AS reported. Joan Laporta’s return to Barcelona’s presidency adds a dose of illusion to the culé parish as far as Leo continuity is concerned, and Aguero’s signature by Barcelona is hard to draw if it does not go hand in hand with the extension of Rosario’s contract. They are communicating with ships.

… Paris Saint-Germain …

But of course, the next player to be dealt, Paris Saint-Germain, would win many integers if Messi decides to leave in June, because they, along with City, are the front-runners if 10 chooses to change the scene. Besides the Messi factor, in Paris they have the Pochettino factor. And that is that the technician, upon arriving at the Princes Park, made clear his love for Cosmos, and placed his number one summer priority mark. Real Madrid will not shy away from this possibility, because Aguero, Messi, Neymar and Mbappe will be too much stars, and a very big salary, in the same galaxy and Kylian’s renewal is still pending …

… or Juventus

A coupling of factors not possessed by the disputed third in this race, Juventus. In Turin they are trying to control their earthquake, which is a CR7 earthquake, so finding a partner to attack Cristiano seems essential. From Italy they indicated that Agüero and Moise Kean are the two options that fit the future of the Vecchia Signora. In Juventus, he will share the dressing room, a priori (Madrid is in the process of roaming), with Cristiano, who was the great competitor to his friend Messi throughout his career …

So many questions about Aguero’s future now that the city is certainly not an option. The fall of many pieces depends on your final decision. If he reaches Barcelona, ​​it may affect Haaland (Laporta’s goal). If he does with Paris Saint-Germain, then the future of Icardi will become more uncertain and Juve can revitalize your interest in Mauro … In addition to confirming a fact, in the Union now they have to start with a guarantee.

The city and its search for artillery

It’s nothing new, because the names Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have been around for a long time. Guardiola, in the absence of gunpowder at the start of the season, rebuilt City from the ground up. Rùben Dias and Stones turned the blue sky on an impregnable rock (almost) and from there cemented their gorgeous streak. Tough in the Premier League and a favorite in the Champions League, the main goal this summer is to reinforce the position Aguero leaves an orphan, because Gabriel Jesus is not such a killer.

The Transfer Market is like Everest, the hardest sudoku in the world. Of course, it all consists of starting to solve the unknown. The city wants “9”. The Kane and Haaland operations will not be simple, but no one doubts the economic strength found in the blue part of Manchester. If Levi had long since put an exorbitant price on his star, then Dortmund did the same: 170 million euros for one and 180 others. Real Madrid designed the roadmap with the Norwegian and Mbappe in the lead.

If City can convince Erling, all efforts will have to focus on the Frenchman. Yes indeed, in the federation they will have a lot of cloth to cut, because either way there are more secondary actors in the fight: Manchester United, Chelsea … in short, the endless domino effect whose first piece, Aguero, has turned into an earthquake with great force.

