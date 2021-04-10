Uncategorized
World leaders reacted to the death of the Duke of Edinburgh
From Vladimir Putin to Xi Jinping of China and all the living presidents of the United States, tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh have spread around the world, especially from the Commonwealth countries where the Duke made more than two hundred visits during his lifetime. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
