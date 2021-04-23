Uncategorized
Scottish election: “Power must come out of Westminster,” says Scottish Labor leader
It was an enviable tray: horrific poll ratings, fierce party struggles and Scottish parliamentary elections just weeks away. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
Today, working for eight weeks to lead Labor, Anas Sarwar has presented his party’s manifesto for the Holyrood election. We talked to him about the pandemic response in Scotland, and why his manifesto emphasizes independence. .
