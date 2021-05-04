Connect with us

Uncategorized

Hate crimes against Chinese and East Asian people rise in Covid pandemic – BBC News

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By



According to UK police, hate crimes against Chinese and others of East Asian origin have tripled since the coronavirus pandemic began. Community leaders say racism over China’s responsibility for creating the virus has helped provoke attacks. Clive Myrie presents a report by Fergal Kean on BBC News Ten. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: