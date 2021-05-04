Uncategorized
Hate crimes against Chinese and East Asian people rise in Covid pandemic – BBC News
According to UK police, hate crimes against Chinese and others of East Asian origin have tripled since the coronavirus pandemic began. Community leaders say racism over China’s responsibility for creating the virus has helped provoke attacks. Clive Myrie presents a report by Fergal Kean on BBC News Ten. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
