Navy Pier announces summer 2024 music, fireworks and sporting events





Navy Pier has announced its summer 2024 events schedule, which will open with a summer house music expo, as well as a Summer Block Party, several sporting events, the return of LatiNxt Music Fest and fires fireworks. Chicago: Home of House exhibition (May 1 to October 31): Commemorating the 40th anniversary of house music, an exhibition dedicated to the artists from Chicago's South and West Sides who helped create the style. Presented in partnership with the Design Museum of Chicago and Vintage House Show Collective. Mexico Day (May 3-5): Music and dance performances from the Mariachi Stars of Chicago, Mexican Sounds Folk Ballet, DJ Pachanga, Golden Horse and others. Plus workshops and over 30 sellers. Presented in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico in Chicago and the governments of Chihuahua, Nayarit and Queretaro. Lakeside Loop 5K (May 5): A 5km race on the pier itself and, for the first time this year, a timed event. Move on to summer (May 18): The pier will become a sports center with pickleball, wiffle ball, baseball, softball and golf. Coaches and trainers will be on hand to provide lessons, while mini golf competitions will take place on the new Pier Park mini golf course. Live on the lake (May 25 to September 2): Free Navy Piers Weekend Music Series in the Outdoor Beer Garden from 2:00 p.m. to close every Saturday and Sunday, as well as Memorial Day and Labor Day Mondays. Summer fireworks (May 25 to August 31): Every Wednesday at 9 p.m. and Saturday at 10 p.m., Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Wave wall movements (May 25 to August 31): Outdoor performance series featuring Chicago dance companies including Chicago Ballet Arts, Uptown Rockers, Ruth Paige School of Dance, Chicago Korean Dance Company and Perpetual Motion. Presented in partnership with See Chicago Dance on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. on the Wave Wall stage. Corrugated wall wax (May 25 to August 31): Chicago DJs spin house and dance music every Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., including Steve Miggedy Maestro, TRQPiTECA, DJ Iggy, Mo Mami and Joe Smooth. Skyline Sessions (May 30 to August 30): Live music from Larry Anthony, Lydia Cash, James Gedda, MERs Music Showcase, Daniel Chavez Organ Quartet and Meg & The Wheelers and others, every Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. on the Wave Wall stage. Peak Hour Workouts and Sunset Yoga (June 4 – August 27): Free exercise classes on Tuesdays with a fusion of Zumba and Jazzercise at 6 p.m. and yoga at 7:30 p.m. at Polk Bros Park. Pier Dance (June 5 to 26): Free dance classes every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Polk Bros Park. Chi-Soul Festival (June 15-16): Two-day music festival celebrating Black History Month with artists including Jamiah Rogers, Bumpus, Manny Torres, Ariel Posen and Chibrations. Summer Block Party (June 26 and July 31): New for 2024 with live bands, DJs and a Beer Garden stage with 90s music. Plus family activities, from corn hole to video games. From 3 p.m. and ends with fireworks at 9 p.m. Navy Pier Pride (June 29): Celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community with live music, dance, storytelling and more, including the Chicago Gay Mens Chorus, Lakeside Pride Marching Band and Party Noir. Aquatic films (from July 1 to August 26): Movies at 6:30 p.m. every Monday at Polk Bros Park. A science theme includes “Back to the Future”, “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids”, “Interstellar”, “Big Hero 6”, “Weird Science” and “Oppenheimer”. Fresh Fest (July 11-12): Young musicians, dancers and artists from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday. National Day (July 13): Celebrate French National Day at Polk Bros Park, with live music and delicious French treats. Caribbean night (August 17): The Puerto Rican Arts Alliance will present a free evening concert spanning the genres of Puerto Rican and Afro-Caribbean folk at the Lake Stage at Polk Bros. Park. LatiNxt (August 24-25): Two-day festival with music from the Latin American diaspora, on three stages at the Pier. Headliners include AnanTijoux and Pahua. More sellers. All events are free unless otherwise noted; More information at Navypier.org

