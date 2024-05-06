Lord of the Rings and Titanic actor Bernard Hill dies at 79





Bernard Hill, the British actor who played the role of a king in the Lord of the Rings and the captain in Titanicdied at the age of 79. Hill's family confirmed the actor's death in a statement Sunday: “It is with the greatest sadness that we must announce that Bernard Hill, famous actor known for his roles in 'Titanic' and 'The Lord of the Rings “, died early this morning at the age of 79. He was with his fiancée Alison and his son Gabriel. No cause of death was provided. In a career that spanned seven decades, much of it in his native England, Hill was best known to American audiences for his roles in two of the greatest films of all time: in 1997, Hill played Edward Smith , captain of the ill-fated Titanic, in James Cameron's epic tale of the disaster. Soon after, Hill starred as King Theoden – the king of Rohan corrupted by Wormtongue – in the two 2002 films. Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and the years 2003 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Hill also has the distinction of being the only actor to appear in two films that won 11 Academy Awards, both Titanic And The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King accomplished; Ben Hur, released in 1959, is the only other film to win 11 Academy Awards. In England, Hill's breakthrough came in the 1982s. Blackstuff Boys, a mini-series about unemployed men in Liverpool. Hill played the character Yosser Hughes, for which he earned a Best Actor nomination at the BAFTA TV Awards. We are saddened to learn of the passing of Bernard Hill. Known for his work in television and film, Bernard has starred in Titanic and The Lord of the Rings. He was nominated for two BAFTAs for A Very Social Secretary and his outstanding performance in Boys From The Blackstuff, which won the -BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 5, 2024 “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Bernard Hill,” BAFTA tweeted on Sunday. “Known for his work in television and cinema, Bernard starred in Titanic And The Lord of the Rings. He was nominated for two BAFTAs for A very social secretary and his exceptional performance in Blackstuff Boyswhich won the BAFTA drama series in 1983.” Tendency Hill's other credits include Gandhi, The ghost and the darkness, Valkyrie, The Scorpion KingAnd Gothic. Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, added in a statement to the BBC“Bernard Hill blazed a trail on screen and his long career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is a testament to his incredible talent.”

