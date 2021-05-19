90 after the cyclone Tauktae disappeared in the sea – BBC News





More than 90 people are missing after a hard barge cyclone sank off the coast of Mumbai (India). The Indian navy said it had rescued 177 of the 270 people on board and was making efforts to survive. Three other commercial barges carrying about 700 people are stranded at sea with Cyclone Tauktae, which has crushed the west coast of India. Tauktae was weakened after it landed on Monday, but at least 12 people have already been killed in the storm.

