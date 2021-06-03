Connect with us

Pakistani journalists attacked – BBC News

There is growing concern about attacks on Pakistani journalists and human rights activists, allegedly at the hands of the country’s powerful intelligence services. A journalist was stabbed hard last week while a commentator survived a shooting in a park in April. The government has denied any involvement with the state, saying some of the allegations were made by people seeking asylum abroad. Secunder Kermani has reported on Islamabad. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

