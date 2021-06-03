Connect with us

Uncategorized

Why is the coast of England a “clock bomb” ready to throw rubbish into the sea?

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By



When we throw garbage, it is never “left out”, it is left out of sight. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

As more than 1,000 landfills on the English coast are at risk of erosion and flooding, some of this waste is once again on display. The projected effects of climate change, including rising sea levels and extreme weather, make scientists fear that time to protect sites is running out. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: