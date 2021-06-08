



Alabama GOP Rep. Mo Brooks, a Democratic Rep. From California, received a lawsuit filed by Eric Swalwell to be partially responsible for the Jan. 6 uprising, according to a tweet from Brooks and Swalwell’s attorney. “Well, Swalwell FINALLY did his job, he complained (to my WOMAN). HORRIBLY The Swalwell team committed a crime by legally entering MY HOUSE and caring for my wife!” Brooks wrote on Twitter. Swalwell’s legal team had difficulty serving Brooks and hired a private investigator to provide the papers, according to court records. Swalwell’s attorney, Matthew Kaiser, told CNN Sunday that a private investigator left papers with Brooks’ wife at his home in Alabama. CNN can’t claim that Brooks Swalwell’s team committed the crime. He went to CNN Brooks and Swalwell’s offices to comment. The Swalwell legal team has not formally informed the court that they have served Brooks, but it is likely that he will come soon. The trial attorney will have to give a sworn affidavit to the court, as is customary at this stage of the litigation procedure phase. Serving the papers is important because it starts with a clock in court as Brooks defendants respond to Swalwell’s accusations that former President Donald Trump is planning to arrest him and are responsible for the Jan. 6 bombing in Congress. If Brooks doesn’t think they’ve served him properly, he’ll have a chance to compete in court. #AnaCabrera #CNN #New.



