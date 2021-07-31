Some bishops give approval for communions, confirmations

A number of bishops have made progress for Communities and Confirmations to take place from next month, despite current public health guidelines that say ceremonies should not take place at this time.

According to current Covid-19 guidelines, places of worship are open for religious services for up to 50 people, but ceremonies, such as communions and confirmations, should not take place.

Bishop of Waterford and Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan said the sacraments for children will begin in mid-August.

In a statement, he said that after seeing large crowds gathering in “all sorts of places” recently, he believed that “there was no valid reason for further postponement of the sacraments for our children.”

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he acknowledged that restrictions on holding Communions and Confirmations were “very difficult”. However, he warned against any “unilateral violation of the rules”.

Covid-19 regulations state: “It is advised that religious ceremonies such as Baptisms, First Holy Communions and Confirmations should not be performed at this time. Further advice will follow on resuming these ceremonies when it is safe to do so. this.

“From Thursday, August 5, Baptism services can continue. However, they must follow all safeguards and social gatherings must then be avoided.”

Comments from the Taoiseach followed a circular issued by Elphin Bishop Kevin Doran to parish priests in his diocese, telling them they could continue with Communions and Confirmations in the coming weeks.

Martin said the only motive behind the restrictions was “life protection”.

“I do not condone any unilateral violations of the rules,” he said.

In a statement today, Bishop Cullinan said: “Communication from the Government and the NPHET regarding the sacraments leaves much to be desired. We are all aware of the need to remain vigilant.

Parishes have been exemplary in taking health instruction seriously and will continue to do so, but for any local parish community and their priest who wishes to benefit from these sacraments, they should be allowed to do so.

“Therefore, in line with the letter of the four archbishops to the Government this week, access to these sacraments for our children will continue from mid-August.”

Meanwhile, Clogher Bishop Larry Duffy said Communities and Confirmations can be made in the parishes of the Republic of Ireland on or after 20 August.

“Appropriate protocols currently in our churches will be maintained and families reminded of the need to follow public health guidelines regarding social interactions after church celebration,” said Bishop Duffy.

“As with last year’s practice, these liturgies will be held with small groups of children where attendance is limited to the child, parents / guardians and sponsors.

“The celebration of the First Holy Communion and Confirmation has already been completed in the parishes located in the northern part of our diocese, in full observance of public health protocols.”

Flesh Bishop Tom Deenihan has informed priests in his diocese that confirmations can go forward.

The parish of St. Mary in Navan has scheduled a full day of confirmations to take place across the church of St. Mary and St. Oliver in the parish on August 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

A parish statement said, “this announcement adds to the joyful occasions planned for our parish at the time.” She encouraged parents and carers to warn their child sponsor to make sure they are available.