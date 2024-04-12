International news from the ground: China





In early March, China's National Bureau of Statistics released a report saying the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was 49.1% in February, down 0.1% from the previous month. This is mainly due to the off-season of traditional production caused by the Spring Festival holiday. The report also noted that large enterprises had a PMI of 50.4%, while medium enterprises had a PMI of 49.1% and small enterprises had a PMI of 46.4%, all of which are below the turning point except for large enterprises. .[cp1] Meanwhile, China's National Development and Reform Commission has launched an action program to refurbish equipment and trade consumer goods on a large scale. The program is estimated to have an annual market worth around $690 billion, and primarily benefits manufacturing industries and technological improvement. These industries include automotive, appliances, communications, consumer electronics and medical. China CNC Machine Tool Fair 2024, sponsored by CMTBA, will be held from April 8 to 12 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in Pudong, Shanghai. The event will have 17 halls and 200,000 square meters of exhibition space, and there will be nearly 2,000 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions. The AMT/USA Pavilion will include 13 member companies, an AMT information booth and a demo of MTConnect. The theme of the pavilion will be Applying digitization to speed up production. Some recently announced projects and investment news articles are listed below: Hangzhou Semiconductor Wafer Co. will invest $795 million to produce 12-inch wafers with an annual output of 3.6 million pieces.

Hubei Three-Ring Forging will invest $49 million to produce steering knuckles for new EVs with an annual output of 5 million parts.

Creator Solutions (Suzhou) will invest $26.8 million to produce pipe parts and pipe systems for vehicles.

Huzhou Xingchan Sany Manufacturing will invest US$1.095 billion to produce aerial work machinery with an annual capacity of 150,000 units.

Dongguan Tengxin Precision Manufacturing will invest $225.8 million to build production capacity. Plans are to purchase 540 new CNC machines.

Diyuan Molds (GAC Group) will invest $139 million to build a digital manufacturing facility for automotive components.

Scania Manufacturing will invest $328 million to build production capacity to reach an annual output of 50,000 units.

Tianshun Wind Energy will invest $178 million to produce heavy offshore wind power equipment.

Guangdong Haisi Equipment will invest $13.79 million in the production of CNC machine tools with an annual output of 3,000 units.

Funan Huahang Mechanical Manufacturing will invest $22 million to produce motorcycle components with an annual output of 800,000 units. Automotive molds are also expected to be produced in this facility.

Huayang Additive Manufacturing Sci & Tech will invest $11 million to build manufacturing capacity for printing AM metal parts with an annual output of 20,000 pieces in Yibin.

Goldenconn Electronic Technology will invest $14.25 million in precision connectivity in Suzhou. For more information, please contact Fred Qian at [email protected]

