International
Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba before their meeting
SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good morning, everyone, and as always, it's great to see my friend and colleague Dmytro Kuleba, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine. This is a critical time for Ukraine. Its people have fought incredibly bravely to defend their country, to reclaim the territory occupied by Russia since February 2022 and, at the same time, to work to build a strong country for the future, a strong country militarily, economically and democratically.
But at this moment, it is urgent that all friends and supporters of Ukraine maximize their efforts to provide Ukraine with what it needs to continue to effectively defend against this Russian aggression. And especially for the United States, that means approving the supplemental request, the supplemental budget that the President has made for Ukraine, which will now hopefully be before the House of Representatives this weekend.
And I would just recall the deep stake that the United States has in Ukraine's success. If Putin is allowed to continue with impunity, we know he will not stop in Ukraine, and we can safely predict that his aggression will continue. Other would-be aggressors around the world will take notice and unleash their aggressions and we will have a world of conflict, not a world of peace and security.
And for the United States, the contributions that we have made, that our taxpayers have so generously made, have been more than matched over the past two years by European partners, Asian partners, and more than 50 other countries around the world that support Ukraine. And, of course, almost all of the additional budget requests that are required will go to defense production in the United States, building our defense industrial base and helping to provide good jobs in the United States.
So for us at the moment, it is imperative that we continue to offer our support, just as our European and Asian partners, including those here in the G7, are doing the same.
Dmytro.
FOREIGN MINISTER KULEBA: Thank you. We are seeing each other against the backdrop of another devastating attack. Yesterday, there were three Russian missiles aimed at Chernihiv, a large city near Kiev: 18 dead, 78 injured. And the tragedy is that these kinds of attacks happen almost every day in Ukraine. This is the reality we live in.
And while it is true that war consists of millions of details, the one and only issue on my agenda here at the G7 ministerial is air defense. And for obvious reasons, the role of the United States in the matter of air defense is essential. I would like to personally thank you, Secretary Blinken, for your leadership and your sincere commitment to helping Ukraine. Germany's recent decision to give Ukraine another Patriot battery, an American technology, is deeply appreciated, but we all remember that it would not have been possible without the support of the United States in making this decision.
So we will work here at the ministry to get other allies to send air defense systems to Ukraine, because it is of fundamental importance. And in this regard, I would also like to call on the members of the House to support the amendment that will literally, without exaggeration, help save Ukrainians from the massacres of Russian missiles. This is a matter of life and death for thousands of people, and in a broader sense, it is a matter of Ukraine's survival in this war against a much stronger enemy.
I don't think any other country in the world would be capable of fighting against Russia, a country of this size and influence and military potential. But with the support of our friends and first and foremost of the United States of America, we have proven that we can survive and we can defeat the strongest enemy. The main issue is the durability and stability of the support. It is about human lives, about the earth, but even more, it is about the future of the world we live in. Thank you.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.state.gov/secretary-antony-j-blinken-and-ukrainian-foreign-minister-dmytro-kuleba-before-their-meeting-11/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba before their meeting
- ACOG recommends obstetricians and gynecologists to strengthen syphilis screening during pregnancy
- Europe expects two things from China. This might not go far for any of them.
- Trump uses trial break to lament Kimmel's month-old Oscars
- No Modi magic: BJP's bold demands clash with Kerala's political realities
- Erdogan to host Hamas leader for talks as Mideast crisis deepens
- To expand the US Navy fleet, we must contract
- Paul Hollywood is joined by proud mum Gill as he receives an MBE for services to broadcasting and baking from Princess Anne – and admits he would choose William and Kate to appear in Bake Off.
- Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch on TV and Online | Cricket
- HBCU innovation is at the heart of this founder's mission
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Kamaal R Khan on Imran Abbas' 'rejection' of Indian films