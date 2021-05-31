The 2,000-year-old basilica, the largest in Israel, was discovered in Ashkelon





A development project in Tel Ashkelon National Park in the southern city of Ashkelon has uncovered spectacular archaeological remains of a magnificent 2,000-year-old basilica. The Roman Basilica complex, the largest of its kind in Israel, was discovered during archeological excavations as part of an extensive development project in the national park, overseen by the Nature and Parks Authority. The 2,000-year-old Roman basilica was discovered in Ashkelon During the Roman period, the public life of every Roman city revolved around its basilica, a public building where its citizens conducted business, met for social and legal issues, and held religious performances and ceremonies. 4 Basilica in Tel Ashkelon National Park (Photo: Authority of Antiquities of Israel) Dr. “Rachel Bar-Natan, Saar Ganor and Fredrico Kobrin, excavation directors on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), said the large building is covered by a roof and divided into three parts, a central hall and two side halls.” . “The hall was surrounded by rows of columns and marble capitals, which were raised to an estimated height of 13 meters and supported the roof of the buildings. The floor and walls were built of marble. Marble was imported from Asia Minor by merchant ships reaching the shores of Ashkelon, which was a famous, commercially active city. Approximately 200 marble items weighing hundreds of tons have been found in all, testifying to the high-gloss buildings. 4 Archaeologist Saar Ganor seeing one of the pillars found in the basilica (Photo: Authority of Antiquities of Israel) Dozens of plant capitals with plant motifs were discovered, some holding an eagle symbolizing the Roman Empire. Heart-shaped pillars and capitals stood in the corners of the building. Director General of the Nature and Parks Authority Shaul Goldstein said: “Tel Ashkelon National Park combines a fascinating ancient site with unique natural values ​​that characterize the sands of the coastal plain.” “The discovery of the basilica and an odeon room that served the same function as a theater during ancient Rome along with development, preservation and restoration, which include the erection of pillars and ancient marble sculptures found on the site … will definitely improve every site visit. “ 4 A room known as the odeon, which served the same function as the theater, was built on the side of the basilica (Photo: Nature and Parks Authority) The basilica was built by Herod the Great and a historical source suggests that his family came from the city of Ashkelon. During the Severan Roman Dynasty, in the second and third centuries CE, the building was renovated, marble architectural features were brought into place, and a small odeon, the theater, was added. The Herodian coins found in the bed of ancient floor structures indicate that they were built in the time of one of the largest builders who lived in the country. The writings of the historian Josephus mention the construction of the Herods in the city of Ashkelon and list fountains, a bath, and colonized halls. Excavations by the British in the 1920s uncovered large statues, including a statue of Nike, the goddess of victory, backed by the god Atlas holding a sphere, and a statue of Isis, an Egyptian god described as Tyche, goddess of the cities of fortune. 4 View of the odeon bird (Photo: Nature and Parks Authority) The basilica was destroyed by the earthquake that struck the country in 363 CE. The effects of seismic waves are clearly visible on the floor of buildings, providing tangible evidence of the events of that year in Ashkelon. After its demolition, the building was abandoned. During the Abbasid and Fatimid periods, the basilica was turned into an industrial area and several installations were built on it. In one of them, marble pillars and capitals from the basilica were included in the secondary use on the walls of the buildings. There is evidence from the Ottoman period that marble items were cut to be used as paving stones and some of the beautiful architectural features were taken for the construction of the building.







