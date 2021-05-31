Hospital admissions continue to fall – COVID-19 update on 31 May





An additional 8,039 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were provided in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 725,648. 8,039 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following areas: Far North West, 25; Far North Central, 34; Far East, 37; North West, 497; North Central, 507; North-East, 112; Saskatoon, 2,650; Central West, 263; Central East, 229; Regina, 2,779; South-West, 183; South Central, 140; and South-East, 475. There were 108 doses administered pending the residence area. Seventy-seven percent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose. Seventy-one percent of those 30+ have received their first dose. Sixty-six percent of those 18+ have received their first dose. There are 113 new COVID-19 cases to report to Saskatchewan on May 31, bringing the province total to 46,748 cases. A new death is reported today in the 80+ age group from the Saskatoon area. New cases are found in the following areas: Far North West, 6; North West, 10 years old; North Central, 9; North-East, 1; Saskatoon, 24; Central East, 8; Regina, 24; South-West, 5; South Central, 15; and South East, 9. Two new cases are pending residence information. Two cases with information pending stay have been assigned to the North Central area. A total of 44,841 and 1,368 recovery cases are considered active. There are 108 people in the hospital, the lowest number in the hospital since November 28, 2020. Eighty-three people are receiving hospital care: North West, 5; North Central, 5; North-East, 2; Saskatoon, 32; Central East, 3; Regina, 32; South-West, 2; South-Central, 1; and South East, 1. Twenty-five persons are in intensive care: North West, 1; North Central, 4; Saskatoon, 11; Central East, 1; and Regina, 8 years old.

