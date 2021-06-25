23% of COVID-19 patients report long-distance symptoms





A study of nearly 2 million COVID-19 patients found that more than a month after diagnosis, 23.2% of patients sought treatment for COVID-related symptoms. “Many patients recover from COVID-19 within a few weeks, but some show persistent or new symptoms more than 4 weeks after their initial diagnosis,” a study by a nonprofit organization. So some patients show symptoms until 9 months later Fair Health said.. FAIR Health surveyed the insurance records of 1.9 million COVID-19 patients from February 2020 to February 2021. The main findings of the survey are as follows. One month after diagnosis, about 50% of hospitalized patients reported symptoms, but 27.5% of symptomatic and unhospitalized patients and 19% of asymptomatic patients.

The main symptoms after COVID were pain, dyspnea, high cholesterol, malaise, malaise, and high blood pressure.

The most common mental health conditions reported were anxiety, depression, adjustment disorders, and tic disorder.

The risk of death 30 days after COVID-19 diagnosis was 46 times higher in hospitalized and discharged patients than in non-hospitalized patients. “One of the things that surprised us was the high proportion of asymptomatic patients in the long COVID category,” said Robin Gelburd, president of FAIR Health. New York Times.. “Some people didn’t even know they were infected with COVID,” she said. That they are cooperating. “ This study points out that COVID-19 and long-range COVID-19 are new and relatively unstudied. The condition progresses under a variety of names, including long COVID, post-COVID syndrome, or acute sequelae of COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). FAIR Health said the study seems to be the largest ever conducted. The theory of the cause of long-range COVID-19 is: “Continuous immune activation after the acute phase. Early damage from slow-healing viruses, such as damage to neural pathways. Low levels of virus are persistently present. . “ University of Washington researchers Approximately 33% of COVID-19 patients reported in February did not become ill enough to require hospitalization, and even months later, fatigue, loss of smell and taste, “brain fog”, etc. I continue to complain of the symptoms of.

