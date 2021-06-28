Many parents must now act to fully vaccinate their children against Covid-19 by the time school begins

Elizabeth Cohen, CNN Senior Medical Correspondent

It’s a bit disappointing to think about returning to school before July 4, but in many parts of the country, if you want your child to be immunized with Covid-19 by the time the class begins, do the following: You need to do. Act fast.

Many large school systems — Atlanta, Fort myers, Florida, Flagstaff, Arizona, and the entire state Hawaii — Start school in the first two weeks of August.

It takes five weeks for the Pfizer vaccine to be fully inoculated. This is the only vaccine approved for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. So, for example, Atlanta students must receive their first injection by July 1st in order to be fully immunized by the first day of school. August 5th.

“Get them vaccinated. The vaccine definitely provides the best protection against Covid, we want the school to be safe and the children to return to school,” said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. William Schaffner, a longtime vaccine adviser to the center, said. And prevention. “We have two grandchildren in that age group and they are vaccinated, so go as I say, but as my family did.”

Pfizer’s vaccine is given twice every three weeks. After the second dose, it takes 2 weeks for someone to be considered completely vaccinated. CDC..

Parents’ concerns about heart disease

Vaccinations between the ages of 12 and 15 began to make a fuss shortly after the FDA passed May 10. Approved Pfizer shots for that age group. According to the group, 600,000 children in the group were vaccinated within a week. CDC..

But the numbers took Nosedive May 23, the day after a media article was published on adolescent vaccines and possible associations with myocarditis or heart inflammation.

The 7-day average of the first dose given to this age group peaked at 220,401 on May 22, the day before the article. That number fell to a low of 62,424 on June 20, the latest date the data was available.

It turned out a link to Myocarditis Was genuine, but most of the time it was mild and usually resolved quickly.

Friday, US Food and Drug Administration caveat Pfizer and Modanacovid-19 vaccine fact sheet on the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, inflammation of the tissues surrounding the heart.

According to CDC data, of the more than 300 million doses administered, there were 1,226 preliminary reports of myocarditis, with an unusually high incidence in men aged 12 to 24 years.

According to the CDC, the risk is inferior to that of Covid-19.

CDC researchers found 5,700 Covid-19 cases, 215 hospitalizations, and 71 intensive care unit admissions for every 1 million second vaccinations among adolescent boys aged 12 to 17 years. , It is estimated that two deaths will be prevented. It is estimated that there may be 56 to 69 cases of myocarditis.

Schaffner said he understands that the risk of myocarditis may strain parents, but the risk of Covid-19 should strain them more.

“People don’t think it’s a decision to do anything, but it’s a decision not to vaccinate your child, and it’s a decision to put them at risk,” he said.

Send a message

As of June 24, one in five children aged 12 to 15 was fully vaccinated, and one in three teenagers aged 16 and 17 was fully vaccinated. I have received it. CDC data.

Schaffner and colleagues said the US Department of Health and Human Services felt they were not marketing enough to their parents about the importance of Covid-19 vaccination.

“The message about Covid vaccination was not optimal. The federal government is moving very slowly,” said Schaffner, a member of the CDC’s Immunization Implementation Advisory Board.

“I was talking to other moms, but I didn’t have much outreach,” added Dr. Lina Wen, CNN’s medical analyst and former Baltimore Health Commissioner. “All Lyft and Uber need ads. By car from Baltimore [Washington] DC and I haven’t seen the sign about vaccination. Why not anywhere? “

HHS mentions pay-TV advertising on its website. This one And This one — Intended for parents and teens.

HHS spokesperson also pointed out Facebook on May 26 town hall About family and vaccination Toolkit To help adolescent parents get information about Covid-19 vaccination and find a vaccination site.

A spokeswoman said CDC director Rochelle Walensky and U.S. surgeon Dr. Bibek Mercy hosted a press conference between “mom bloggers” and the press for parents and women. Added.

Mercy told CNN that the government launched a student branch on June 16. COVID-19 Community Corps..

“Currently, students from all over the country are in peer-to-peer contact. [to help] Other adolescents and young adults understand the facts about vaccines, “Mercy said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.

Justin Lape, Keri Enriquez and John Bonifield contributed to this report.