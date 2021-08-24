Richmond requires city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 – Times Herald





Richmond — On the same day that federal drug authorities announced full approval of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, Richmond adopted a policy of requiring workers in all cities to be fully vaccinated. Mayor Laura Snideman sent an email to city officials on Monday, with all employees, internships, volunteers, and many city contractors working on-site on a regular basis vaccinated at least partially by September 7. He said he needed to be fully vaccinated by October 18th. “This policy is based on the strong recommendation of Contra Costa County Health Officers that employers will adopt such a policy immediately, and with a significant increase in COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated individuals due to the delta mutation. It is issued as an emergency measure based on hospitalization, “said Snideman’s memo. City workers can take paid leave to get the vaccine, the memo said. It is the responsibility of the department head to ensure that the reporting employee complies with the new policy. This policy also applies to contractors who work regularly at city facilities, such as providing security and training city employees. Employees can be exempted for medical reasons or religious beliefs, but must submit a request to the city’s human resources department. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt said in an email notification to residents that he is working with trade unions and associations on “aspects of implementing this policy.” Richmond is participating in the growing movement of municipalities to demand vaccination of their employees. Santa Clara County and San Francisco have already issued vaccination obligations to their employees, and on Monday the deadline for employees in San Jose to be vaccinated or weekly COVID-19 tested. California, on the other hand, requires public school teachers and staff to do the same. Richmond’s Snideman didn’t immediately answer the question from the news agency about whether the city would allow the city to take regular COVID-19 tests instead of taking shots, but the city’s Her memo to the employee does not state it as an option, but simply states that vaccination is required unless exempted for medical or religious reasons. “The increase in COVID-19 cases, availability of hospital and ICU beds, infection rates, and related urgent public health concerns require the city to take steps to protect its staff,” Bat said. The mayor said in an email announcing the policy. The FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s vaccine on Monday gives employers a stronger legal basis for fulfilling their vaccine obligations. Within hours of the announcement, the Pentagon said it would require all US military personnel to be vaccinated. Contra Costa County has recorded 487 COVID-19s in Richmond over the last 14 days. At least 3,719 cases have been identified in the last two weeks throughout the county. The county warned that the number of cases may have been underestimated due to an electronic reporting issue at Kaiser’s Berkeley Institute. The county also reported that as of Monday, 73.8% of Richmond’s population had been fully vaccinated and 81.6% had been partially vaccinated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesheraldonline.com/2021/08/23/richmond-to-require-city-employees-to-get-vaccinated-against-covid-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos