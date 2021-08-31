August sets COVID-19 record for Comal County | Community Alerts

August ends as the worst month of Comal County COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began almost 18 months ago.

On Tuesday, county officials said 156 new cases (107 confirmed, 49 possibilities) for a record 1,557 active virus cases and a total of 15,659 cases since the pandemic began locally in March 2020. Is high).

Authorities confirmed that a Spring Branch man in his 80s died at San Antonio Hospital on August 23, and a New Braunfels man died at New Braunfels Hospital on August 25.

Between July 30 and Tuesday, the county reported a total of 3,082 new cases and 36 deaths. The month ended with 759 more active cases than 798 reported on July 30, but 2,287 recovery ended the month with a total of 13,731.

In that month, we saw daily records of new and identified cases (218 and 170 on August 18, respectively). Patients at the county hospital (August 17, 109) and ventilator (August 27, 20). At the peak of the last two surges in January 2021 and July 2020, all exceeded the mark.

Currently, there are 8,838 confirmed cases and 6,797 possible cases. Twenty-six of the new cases are under the age of 20. 21 people are in their 20s. 60 people are in their 30s and 40s. 36 people are in their 50s and 60s. And 13 are over 70 years old.

The county hospital has 73 COVID-19 patients, a mix of resident and non-residents of the county. Some local patients are being treated at hospitals outside the county.

Of the total, 19 are in the intensive care unit and 14 are on ventilator. The county estimated that 98% of hospitalized patients were unvaccinated.

The proportion of beds used by COVID patients across the 22 counties, including Comal and Guadalupe counties, increased slightly from Monday, falling below the monthly high of 22.05% on August 25 to 19.16%. It has risen.

After an additional 1,442 tests, the county-wide increase to 146,601, the 7-day positive molecular rate of Comal on Tuesday dropped from 19.25% on Monday to 14.8%. The antigen rate dropped from 9.97% to 9.73%.

Third dose available

Comal County Public Health is currently booking Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, including a third dose of either vaccine for people with moderate to severe immunodeficiency.

“The number of COVIDs is the highest ever and vaccination is still the best defense against the virus. Those who are not vaccinated are advised to consider vaccination,” said the county public health director. Said Cheryl Fraser. “Individuals who are eligible for a third dose of immunodeficiency are now eligible to receive it. Hospitals are aware that most COVID patients are unvaccinated and very ill. . “

Those who received a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least 4 weeks ago are eligible for a third dose that meets another of the following criteria:

Received aggressive cancer treatment for tumor or blood cancer

I have an organ transplant and am taking a drug that suppresses the immune system

Have had a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medication to suppress the immune system

Have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge Syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome

Have advanced or untreated HIV infection

Aggressive treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response

Those who receive either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine series should use a third dose of the same mRNA vaccine. Additional doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine are currently not recommended.

A county spokesman, Cary Zayas, said last week only three residents were vaccinated at the health center for the third time. She said the third dose should not be confused with boosters that are not yet available.

“All doses are exactly the same vaccine, but the third dose is just for immunodeficiency,” she said. “When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces that boosters are available to the general public, even those who receive a third dose are eligible for them.”

For more information www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html..

The county encourages residents to discuss their medical condition and whether additional doses are appropriate for them with their healthcare provider. If you are looking for a reservation, please call the County Health Department (830-221-1150).

vaccination

No vaccine has been approved for people under the age of 12. Those interested in vaccination can call 830-221-1150 to make an appointment.

visit covidvaccine.texas.gov Find a provider in Comal County and the surrounding area. To vaccinate a group of friends, family, employees, or volunteers through the Texas Emergency Management Agency’s state mobile vaccine program, call 844-90-TEXAS and select option 3. Returning Texas people can also call 844-90-TEXAS and select option 1 to request. Visit from the mobile vaccine team.

Curative Labs has temporarily closed a testing facility in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall, but if you need a COVID-19 test, call your GP or locals such as Walgreens or CVS. You can go to the pharmacy.

DSHS provides a map of test locations available at. https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/..