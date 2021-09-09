ICU in Maine has more COVID patients than ever before.

The number of people in Maine, COVID-19, admitted to the intensive care unit rose to new pandemic highs on Thursday.

According to Dr. Nirav Shah of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, there were 74 COVID-infected persons in the state-wide ICU. According to Maine CDC data, this is three more than the previous high of 71, which the state reached on January 20, August 27, and August 29.

The patients currently in the ICU were among the 193 people admitted to COVID throughout the state, Shah said. As of Thursday, 38 people were using ventilators, he said.

Of a total of 329 ICU beds in the state, 43 staff are available as of Thursday, according to Shah.

The increase in hospitalizations occurs when the state addresses a surge in new cases where public health officials say they are mostly caused by delta variants of the virus.

