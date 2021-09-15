NI’s high Covid rate driven by young people

The high Covid case rate in Northern Ireland is caused by infections in young people, but according to the regional director of the British Medical Association, it is often the elderly who die as a result.

Dr. Tom Black was talking because the mortality rate remained relatively high.

Health officials announced We plan to vaccinate children aged 12 to 15 and start a winter booster program.

During the summer, Northern Ireland’s prevalence and deaths far exceeded that of the Republic.

At one point, the dead were running about five times south of the border.

Northern Ireland is home to many illness hotspots, including Dr. Black’s practice of Stravain and Delhi.

He said infections in young people were pushing up the number of cases, but it was the elderly who suffered from the consequences.

“The main issue is infection rates. Northern Ireland has seen much higher infection rates in the last two months.

“Although there are always periods of delay, we are now often hospitalized, many patients in the intensive care unit, and dead from there.

“Most of the infections occur in young people, which bleed in older age groups, but those who are very often already vaccinated become very ill and go to the intensive care unit. I will end up. “”

Epidemiologist Andrew Kunzmann said hospitality resumed in Northern Ireland in early summer at the same time as the emergence of highly contagious delta variants shortly before many young people were vaccinated. He said.

They were “terrifyingly aligned,” he said.

“It meant that the incident started very quickly.

“Many young people were mixed and enjoyed, but unfortunately they came before the vaccination.

“That means the cases have slowly accumulated, and the impact is now being seen.”

He said republican officials were watching what had happened, which influenced their decision to delay the resumption of hospitality.

“It could have been painful for people to wait for those extra weeks to get to the bar and go out a little more, but the difference is pretty obvious when it comes to health consequences.”

Professor Ian Young, Chief Scientific Officer of Northern Ireland, said the higher the number of cases, the higher the death toll.

He said there were other factors, including reduced vaccine intake, which he said was partially affected by higher social deprivation in Northern Ireland, and diminishing returns from vaccines.

“We have been vaccinated before, but we have found some evidence that vaccinations are less effective.

“As we approached the end of summer, the effects of vaccination began to diminish in northern Ireland. This is not yet a real problem in the Republic of Ireland, where vaccination is generally recent.”

He said case reports suggest that wearing face masks is not as widespread as in the Republic.

Early mitigation of the blockage meant that more mixing created greater opportunities for transmission of the disease.

At this point, he said there were more Covids in Northern Ireland than they crossed the border.