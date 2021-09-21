More Utahns in COVID-19 ICU beds than ever before

Editor’s Note: The Salt Lake Tribune offers free access to important articles about the coronavirus.Apply Top Story Newsletter, Will be sent to your inbox every morning. To support such journalism Donate Or become Subscriber..

According to the Utah Department of Health, more COVID-19 patients are admitted to the intensive care unit than ever recorded throughout Utah.

On Monday, the State Department of Health reported that as of Sunday, 233 people had been treated for COVID-19 in the Utah ICU, breaking the previous record of 232 set on Friday. (The maximum number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized so far in Utah was 606 on December 9, but 213 of those hospitalized at that time were in the ICU.)

In the last three days, nearly 3,400 more Utahns have been COVID-19 positive. Over 650 of these new cases were reported in school-aged children.

There were 1,373 cases reported on Friday. Saturday is 1,130. UDOH announced on Monday, 900 on Sunday, a total of 3,393, an average of 1,131 per day. (The State Department of Health no longer issues updates on Saturdays and Sundays.)

The number of tests, and the number of new cases, usually decreases on weekends, especially on Sundays.

Of the new cases announced on Monday, 652 were K-12 grade children. There were 319 cases in children aged 5-10 years. 145 children aged 11 to 13 years. 188 cases in children aged 14-18 years.

Two more schools (currently five in total) have also reached state-specified outbreak thresholds. Antelope Elementary School in Davis School District and Mountain Crest High School in Cash County School District.

Both schools test all students at the Test to Stay event with parental permission. Those who test negative can return to class directly. Those who test positive or reject the test must stay at home for two weeks.

The 7-day rolling average of positive tests is 1,465 per day.

An additional 14 Utines have died from the coronavirus in the last three days, and the Ministry of Health has added three deaths before September 1 to the total. Six died under the age of 65 and four were under the age of 45.

In the past four weeks, unvaccinated Utahn were 5.6 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated people, according to a Ministry of Health analysis. Unvaccinated people were 7 times more likely to be hospitalized and 6.6 times more likely to test positive for coronavirus.

An additional 10,003 Utah states have been fully vaccinated in the last three days, bringing the total to 1,652,720. This is 50.05% of Utah’s total population.

Vaccine dose / total dose given in the last 3 days • 16,990 / 3,389,704.

Fully vaccinated Utahns • 1,652,720.

Cases reported in the last 3 days • 3,393

Deaths reported in the last 3 days • 17.17.

Six people died in Salt Lake County — two men between the ages of 25 and 44. Male 45-64; Male and female 65-84; and males over 85 years old.

Washington County reported the deaths of three men aged 25-44 and men and women aged 85 and over.

Three counties of men and women aged 65-84 in Iron County reported two deaths each. Women aged 65-84 and men aged 85 and over in Juab County. In Weber County, there are men between the ages of 45 and 64 and men over the age of 85.

Men 65-84 in Davis County and men 25-44 in Utah County also died.

Tests reported in the last 3 days • 24,866 people were tested for the first time.Total 43,043 people have been tested.

Hospitalizations reported in the last 3 days • 577. That’s 15 less than Friday. Of the patients currently hospitalized, 233 are in the intensive care unit — eight more than Friday.

Percentage of positive tests • In a state-specific way, the percentage for the last three days is 13.6%. This is slightly lower than the 7-day average of 13.8%.

The state’s new method counts all test results, including repeated tests for the same individual. The rate on Monday was 7.9%, lower than the 7-day average of 10.2%.

Total up to now • 494,378 cases; 2,804 deaths. 21,475 hospitalizations; 3,363,259 tested.

According to UDOH, there were 14,902 “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 in Utah. These are people who have been infected with the virus for more than two weeks after a full vaccination. This is 0.9% of fully vaccinated people.

Of that number, 787 required hospitalization — 0.047% of fully vaccinated people. And 87 people died — 0.005% of those who were completely vaccinated.

— Tribune reporter Courtney Tanner contributed to this story.